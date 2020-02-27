“I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer.” — Michael Bloomberg speaking at the University of Oxford Said Business School in 2016.
“It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that. Then we had 300 years of the industrial society. You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you can have a job. And we created a lot of jobs. At one point, 98 percent of the world worked in agriculture; today it’s 2 percent in the United States.”
It strikes me, as someone who has spent nigh on half a century in agriculture, from apple orchards to dairy barns, in blueberry fields and raising livestock, that Bloomberg’s experience in agriculture likely goes no farther than germinating a bean seed in a Styrofoam cup in grade school.
And I’ll bet his didn’t survive long enough to produce a single bean.
The fact is more than 22 million people are employed in agriculture or agricultural-related fields in the United States. That’s one in 12 American jobs, or closer to 8 percent of the American workforce — while in 2016, when Bloomberg was lecturing, 4.6 million people worked in information technologies, or roughly 2.9 percent of the U.S. labor force.
Bloomberg went on to say, “Now comes the information economy. And the information economy is fundamentally different because it’s built around replacing people with technology and the skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze, and that is a whole degree level different. You have to have a different skill set, you have to have a lot more gray matter.”
I’m going to assume Mr. Bloomberg has not spent a great deal of time inside a modern tractor, with its 50 switches, computer monitor, and plethora of power settings. A machine that drags, pushes and powers implements capable of the great delicacy required to harvest berries, or the raw power necessary to cut and process silage on one pass.
The information age, Mr. Bloomberg, arrived on the farm decades ago. It’s in our tractors, our spreadsheets, and our data feeds.
When Mr. Bloomberg made those remarks four years ago, he was not addressing an American audience, but a British one. The British agricultural system is, thanks to decisions made following World War II, more highly regulated than the American system, and it produces a much different product.
It is a cleaner, more sustainable and less toxic product, with the lowest use of antibiotics in agriculture in the entire European Union.
Unlike here, in the UK, only potable water is permitted to wash chicken carcasses in processing plants, and the legal maximum stocking densities of 750 sq cm per bird in housing must be observed, even in the slaughterhouses.
In the USA, there are no maximum stocking densities, which means birds can be piled on each other until they suffocate, making it necessary to require chicken carcasses be bathed in pathogen reduction treatments (such as chlorine dioxide). Yum.
In the UK, beef industry growth hormones have been banned since 1981. The British raise primarily grass-fed beef with an average herd size of 27 animals. In the U.S., hormones are widely used and 90 percent of our beef output is from feedlot systems with herds of 1,000-plus. I love beef, but the energy, hormones and antibiotics required to produce it here in the U.S. is an embarrassment.
The other white meat is cheap in the meat case because we treat 80 percent of our hogs with Ractopamine growth hormones, and house our pigs on slatted floor in sow stalls so small animals can’t stand up. Sow stalls — tiny barred pens that limit a pig’s movements, so small the animal can’t even turn around — were banned in Great Britain in 1999, growth hormones in 1996, and there’s a movement afoot to ban U.S. pork from the British market or force American producers to follow British quality guidelines.
Pigs everywhere are grunting their approval.
In an op-ed piece for Food and Wine Magazine’s 40th anniversary edition, food critic Joshua David Stein reflected on the word “foodie,” a word that peaked in popularity around 2010 when it was deployed across Instagram as influencers sought to raise their profiles with pictures of exotic or beautifully staged foods.
Whether he would consider himself one or not, Mr. Bloomberg sounds, to this farmer, like the quintessential foodie, a word that speaks of conspicuous consumption and, to quote Stein: “a hedonistic enjoyment of what [is] on the plate, and only on the plate.”
Blithely ignoring how the food reached the plate.
In disparaging those who produce his food, Mr. Bloomberg missed a significant trend in food. The word “foodie” now denotes a way of looking at food that is outdated and harmful. Food critics and food lovers now look beyond the plate to the ecosystems that produce food. There’s a recognition that healthy ecosystems, healthy livestock, and sustainable farming practices supporting farm families produce better products.
This is the genesis of farm-to-table trend and the locavore movement. A movement that respects more than just the land, but the people who work the land as well.
Pity Bloomberg didn’t take the time to “think and analyze.” Do you suppose he lacks the necessary gray matter to succeed as a mere ... farmer?
