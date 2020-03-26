As we face the COVID-19 spread here in Vermont, I want to urge all of us to remain calm and follow the guidance of the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
I know this is a difficult time. We face an unprecedented challenge, and it is causing a great deal of fear and anxiety. But our community of Stowe and Lamoille County, and our entire state of Vermont, are incredibly strong and generous of spirit and compassion. We will undoubtedly demonstrate that again here.
Take the time to take care of yourself and your families. And take some time to enjoy some needed peace in our beautiful part of the world.
First, I want to thank our Stowe schools for their incredible work during this challenging time. From the steadfast leadership of the schools to our dedicated teachers and hard-working staff, they have been rocks for our families in an otherwise turbulent time.
I also want to thank the Town of Stowe, most specifically our emergency management director, Kyle Walker, and our entire public safety team. They are working hard to keep ahead of this virus, and to keep all of us up to date on information. Bookmark their website for information you need to know. It is updated daily: dps.stowevt.gov/covid-19.
Finally, and most importantly, I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of our health care providers in the region. Our doctors, nurses, therapists, and other community health workers are doing an incredible job — putting themselves at risk, continuing to offer the best care possible, and staying resolute in this time of crisis. They have, and deserve, our sincere appreciation.
However, to help contain the outbreak in Stowe, they need our help. They need all of us to do our part. Toward that end, please stay home.
We have had countless community members inquire about what you can do to assist in combatting this virus. Make no mistake, the most important thing you can do to help is to stay home. We thank you for doing so.
While there are many things on which to report, I will focus here on some of the legislative activity about which I have had the most inquiries.
• Unemployment insurance: Employees laid off as a result of COVID-19 are most likely eligible for unemployment benefits. The Vermont Department of Labor is the place to turn for unemployment insurance. To file a new, initial claim, call 877-214-3330 or do it through this website: bit.ly/vtjoblessbenefits.
With regard to the charges employers normally face as a result of unemployment claims, the Vermont House passed a bill March 13 to relieve employers of charges for unemployment benefits paid to an employee for four weeks (caveat: that employee would have to be rehired when the business reopens). The bill has been signed into law.
For general inquiries about unemployment insurance, contact the labor commissioner’s office at 802-828-4301.
• Self-employed: Understandably, there is a great deal of anxiety among our many self-employed individuals. Because those who are self-employed don’t contribute to the unemployment insurance fund, they are not eligible for unemployment benefits.
My colleagues and I are well aware of this issue and are discussing various options to assist.
The good news is that one of the recently passed federal initiatives included some tax credit provisions for self-employed. Specifically, as part of its mandatory sick leave provisions, those self-employed who are affected by the COVID-19 emergency are allowed to claim a refundable tax credit against your federal income tax bill. And, if the credit is more than your bill, the government will issue you a payment for the excess.
Contact your tax preparer to learn more.
• All employers and businesses: Do what you can to submit information to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development about how COVID-19 has impacted and will impact your business. There’s a dedicated email address for this purpose: commerce.covid19@vermont.gov. They are looking for data on impacts in the following areas: economic injury, supply chain, workforce, visitor travel and tourism activities, and remote work capabilities.
They have also established a hotline (802-461-5143) so businesses can report the impacts, and be directed to resources.
Continue to refer to the agency’s website for update. Sign up for the agency’s Economic and Community Response newsletter: bit.ly/vtcommercenewsletter.
Obviously, the shutdown of businesses and the social distancing we must all practice are hitting our economy exceptionally hard. As families and small business owners examine the current financial situation, they will have a number of questions and significant concerns. Unfortunately, the answers right now are still being formulated.
In the meantime, consider the following thoughts as an informational down payment.
• Write it down. One of my colleagues who dealt significantly with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene urges business owners to “document, document, document.” One thing he learned was that, in the frenzy to address immediate needs, people often lost track of what precisely was happening, what did happen, and the things that needed to be done. So, I urge businesses to document individual business stories and dates, what occurs daily/weekly, what steps you’ve taken, what steps you plan to take, and all your conversations with government officials.
• Reach out to banks and financial institutions. An extraordinary time calls for extraordinary measures. Our banks understand that —especially our local, community banks. Be proactive by contacting them to discuss your concerns, options, and how you and they might weather this difficult time.
• Small Business Administration disaster loans. Terms are on a case-by-case basis. Call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
SBA economic injury disaster loans are also available; they offer up to $2 million to help a business overcome a temporary loss of revenue. Google EIDL loans. For local SBA information, call 802-828-4422.
• Before taking on more debt, reach out for professional business counseling and technical assistance. Vermont has a relatively robust technical assistance provider network. Start at thinkvermont.com/technicalassistance.
Circumstances are rapidly changing, so keep yourself up to date. I will continue to do my best to disseminate information via the Stowe Reporter, my email newsletter, Front Porch Forum, and my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Like my profiles there, and email me to sign up for my email newsletters.
And, as always, reach out to me if you have any questions. I will do my very best to find the information you need. I can be reached at heidi@heidischeuermann.com or 253-9314.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.