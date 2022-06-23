Does Stowe want to be known as the resort town that kills its bears because we can’t figure out a way to reduce bear attractants?
Stowe holds the title of one of the towns in Vermont with the highest number of bear complaints. That’s not an enviable title. It’s evident that folks are leaving bird feeders out beyond April 1, despite Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department guidelines and are also not securing garbage.
We’ve all witnessed it. What is most frustrating is that you can do everything right and remove all bear attractants, but if your neighbor down the road isn’t responsible, that bear will end up on your property looking for easy pickings.
Keeping bears safe must be a town-wide commitment. If the community doesn’t embrace it, then it’ll never work. We are placing bear families in danger, including cubs being orphaned when we fail to do our part.
While it’s human nature to blame wild animals by claiming they are overpopulated, that’s not the case with black bears. In fact, Vermont’s vast landscape can accommodate more bears from a biological carrying capacity or capacity of the land. Bear populations are limited in Vermont by the social carrying capacity or the number of bears that humans will tolerate. Sadly, what were once forested travel ways in a bear’s home range, are often now commercial buildings or homes.
Spring and early summer can be difficult times for bears. Food sources are scarce. Females who had their cubs — now referred to as yearlings —18 months ago are encouraging them to move on so that she can mate again. It’s a scary time for these young bears. Like human teenagers, the young bears are at a very impressionable stage of life. If they discover that human places should be avoided, they will learn to support themselves as wild bears. If they find backyard pickings are easy, they start down a road that is often a dead end. The best thing you can do to help yearlings grow up wild is to make sure there’s nothing on your property to attract them.
The yearling male bear who was shot and killed a few weeks ago in Stowe was experiencing his first time out on his own without mom. He likely became habituated to human food sources and became brazen by entering a dwelling. He wasn’t looking to harm anyone. He was just looking for food, but bears who engage in this kind of behavior can unintentionally harm someone. For example, a human is in the bear’s path and ends up injured as the bear tries to escape. Luckily black bears don’t view humans as food.
I’ve asked the town to come together and figure this out. The bear biologist from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department shared the following with town leaders in a June 17, 2022, email: “Non-bear proof dumpsters create a public safety risk by attracting bears to busy community centers and by habituating bears to human foods and people. Often these bears continue their search for human food beyond the dumpster and into the yards of your residents. Dumpsters also compromise the well-being of bears by putting them at risk of vehicle collisions, allowing them to ingest harmful products, and increasing the likelihood they will come into conflict with people.”
Stowe has the resources to do better and it’s on us to do so.
Brenna Galdenzi of Stowe is president of Protect Our Wildlife, a wildlife advocacy group. For information or to get involved, email info@protectourwildlifevt.org. To learn more, visit /bit.ly/3ydG7wA.
