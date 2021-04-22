This column is about helicopters on Mars and Somers Hardware and community agriculture and local schools and big-league soccer with a little COVID-19 thrown in. Wish me luck.
As I write this they are about to fly a helicopter on Mars. NASA sent one about the size of a softball with four-foot rotor blades atop it. It is named Ingenuity. They want to see if we can fly aircraft on other planets, which will help with exploration. Flying a helicopter 10 feet off the ground on Mars will be like flying a helicopter 100,000 feet above Earth, which no helicopter can now do.
I imagine it took hundreds, if not thousands, of engineers and scientists from around the world years to design and build this little toy-like helicopter. As I write, it’s too early to know whether Ingenuity worked or not. Regardless, this is work at the highest level. It is also as far from local as you can get.
I’ve been thinking lately about local, not least of all because the past 12 months we’ve lived like it’s the 17th century — the whole family holed up together, three meals a day under one roof. Short trips out only to local shops, including one of the busiest places in America, the wine shop, and to Stowe Seafood, the Morrisville Coop or Waterbury’s Sunflower Shop, local eateries for take-out. All purposefully local. At the same time, Amazon boxes appear regularly. Local reaches only so far.
This reminded me of Somers Hardware, a fixture in Montpelier for 70 years. You could buy anything at Somers. They’d let you take a thing home — without paying — to see if it was really what you needed. If not, you just took it back. An analog version of Amazon. Shelves packed from floor to ceiling and wood floors creaking underfoot. It was family owned. An adventure to visit. When it closed over 10 years ago, because of Walmart coming to Barre among other things, Montpelier lost something.
Somers Hardware was a canary in a coal mine.
Small, locally owned businesses are part of the fabric of a place. Knowing your money is circulating around town is as comforting as central heating on a cold winter night, but that system is hard to maintain. Neighborhood economies are important, whether in Morrisville or Tokyo.
In Stowe, there’s a big fight over schools. A larger school district would make more sense if the district had good, trustworthy leadership and sensible policies, but it doesn’t. The fight for local schools is ironic, because much of the passion generated is about preparing kids to go out into the world. Wouldn’t it be great to start that early?
In farming, local has been losing out for decades. The great hand of commodification nearly killed local dairies, but they fight back. Farms work to support themselves with value add — yogurt, cheese, meat, growing grains for alcohol. Knowing the food supply is right here is a comfort and important. It is worth fighting for.
I love the resurgence of local dairy and value-add farms throughout Vermont, but the great commodifiers are relentless. Now the talk is about manufactured meat. They spin a story that farms are worse for global warming than distal factories growing protein in a lab and shipping it around the world. As if that’s good for anything but hedge funds.
Another fight to aggregate power just started in international soccer. Top clubs are forming a super league. It will be a closed league — like the NFL or MLB — and will disrupt the century old community- and club-based system that has made soccer the most popular game in the world.
The criticism is the super league will grab all the money and starve the community-based clubs. For the wealthiest ones, it’s simple. They are in a position to take all they want and forget the rest. The owners pushing for the super league say it’s good for fans and the sport. Don’t believe them.
But, it is complicated. I’ve been buying record albums from the same shop in Montpelier — Buch Spieler on Langdon Street if you don’t know it — for decades. I miss Stowe Cinema and can’t wait to go back. At the same time, I impulse buy on Amazon and stream movies every night, and I love the fact we sent a helicopter to Mars. I want a locally driven and thriving community and my Apple computer, too. Forging that balance is alchemy.
As I write, the live feed from NASA to see if Ingenuity flew on Mars has started. The test flight was conducted hours ago, but Mars is far, so we wait. As each data packet flies from Mars to Earth, the young engineers narrate what comes in. Presenting their best Ed Harris from “Apollo 13,” they aim for detached, but you can see the excitement behind their calm eyes, hear the tension in their expectant voices.
After several minutes of watching their computer screens, it comes in. The helicopter flew. Soon, streams of data are replaced with streams of tears as, first a still image and then video of the helicopter lifting up and landing back on the surface of Mars, hit the computer monitors. The room erupts. I never knew watching a room full of engineers sitting around a conference table could be so emotional.
I love this complex and intricate thing took a global effort. It is heartwarming and hopeful.
It is a big world, and the horizon just got a bit bigger. We need to be part of it, but honor where we live as well. To balance between this bigger journey, while maintaining a presence in a particular place is hard.
But, it’s worthy.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe.
