In 2017 Russia decriminalized domestic violence that was not so severe as to require hospitalization or absence from work. Now, that brutality is considered a civil, administrative matter.
In 2019 the Trump administration quietly changed its definition of domestic violence, removing psychological and financial abuse from the definition.
In 2013 Putin made it a violation of Russian federal law to share information with minors that is positive or affirming about any LGBTQ individual or populations. The law promotes “traditional values” and prevents any discussion with youth that would lead them to believe that “non-traditional” relationships are as valid as traditional ones. Read, heterosexual.
Sound familiar? It should.
It’s the same reasoning behind Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s proposed Don’t Say Gay bill that would prevent any discussion in public schools of LGBTQ issues, relationships or that LGBTQ people exist at all. If a student wants to talk with their teacher and guidance counselor about challenges they’re facing in school because they are gay or transgender, or even think they might be, teachers would have to tell them, “I’m sorry. I can’t discuss that with you” or risk firing.
Not to be outdone, Texas has gone many steps further with its attorney general’s new opinion of an existing law.
Gov. Greg Abbott, just prior to the Texas primary on March 1, in surely what is a total coincidence and not using the health and safety of children to pander to his extreme, right-wing base, announced that licensed professionals and members of the public must report the parents of transgender minors to the Department of Family and Protective Services.
Those reports will result in mandatory child abuse investigations to ensure transgender children receive no gender-affirming care. If the specter or reality of these investigations causes fear, trauma or suicidal thoughts, neither children nor adults should look to Texas state websites for hotline resources. Abbott removed those months ago.
And if this also sounds familiar, that’s likely because it’s the second law that Texas has enforced in recent months that requires — through threat of criminal penalty or incentivizes through potential monetary reward — not just licensed professionals but fellow citizens to report friends, family and neighbors to the government. First it was women seeking or people facilitating reproductive care and now it’s reporting on children.
Please, tell me again about the unbearable burden and violation of rights that is a mask requirement during a pandemic. Oh, the injustice.
The Putin-MAGA parallels are no more a coincidence than Tucker Carlson working himself into a high-pitched frenzy over the possibility that Russian State (RT) television might be banned in the U.S. Surely Carlson recently being a frequent feature on RT with his praise of Putin and pre-emptive justifications for the criminal invasion of Ukraine bears no connection to his defense of the propaganda network.
Putin, Trump, Abbott, DeSantis, Carlson and more than a few others draw from the same playbook: The Abusers Guide to Autocracy. No, it’s not an actual book, but these guys have all studied it.
Look at just a partial list of psychological tactics employed by abusers and see if you don’t recognize versions of these being deployed by each of these men — coercive control, one-sided power games, and behaviors that ensure he has his way at her expense.
Then look at the mind games, including guilt trips and confusing her in ways that make her feel crazy:
- Restricting movement
- Isolation, including controlling incoming information
- Feigned concern for safety requiring the abuser to monitor
- Degradation and suppression of potential — the abuser knows best
- Using social institutions, including threat of losing custody to behavior control
- Denial, including refusing to take responsibility for harm caused
- Minimizing by saying “it wasn’t that bad, get over it”
- Symbolic aggression including threats to harm her family, friends, pets
- And a perennial favorite: victim-blaming or playing the victim. “I didn’t want to, but you made me do it.”
These wannabe and current authoritarians are dangerous, but they’re not complicated. They want it and they don’t want it questioned. Questioning their authority or not following their rules forces them to do things they just wish they didn’t have to do — like taking your children, putting you in prison or using force to invade your country to save you from yourselves.
The more we recognize the patterns and tactics, the greater our ability to identify them and interrupt the abuse. We all can be part of the solution in ways large and small. If you need inspiration, turn your eyes to the people of Ukraine.
They’re showing the world how it’s done.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
