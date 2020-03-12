A family dog is ill: No energy, not eating, barely drinking. This morning she passed a stone the size of a thumbnail. Off to the vet, a new vet, as we have only recently moved house.
Much urinalysis and imaging later, it is time for surgery. There are multiple stones afflicting our girl.
(Several hours later)
“Mr. Handwerger,” comes the much anticipated phone call. “The surgery went well, and she’s in recovery. You can come and get her in an hour or so.”
“Great. Thank you so much.” The relief washes over me.
(Brief pause)
“Now, with regard to the bill. The total would be $2,397. Would you like to put that on a credit card?”
Relieved or not, I now have the presence of mind to think back to the pre-operative conversation I have had with the vet not so very long ago.
“There is a range of cost,” I had been told, “depending on what we find once we get in there. The low end would be $1,100; the high $1,600. If for any reason the total exceeds the high end of the estimate by 10 percent or more, we’ll contact you.”
A quick calculation leads me to the following: Even 10 percent more than the high figure of $1,600 would be $1,760, a number than I now share with the person on the other end of the line.
“I’m only the receptionist,” the person explains. “This is the figure I was given.”
“Then I’d like to speak to the manager.”
•••
The manager, it turns out, is one of the veterinarians who has performed the surgery. “The surgery,” she explains, “was much more complicated than we had anticipated, which, I hope you’ll understand, explains the somewhat higher figure.”
Right, I think. What to say? When dealing with someone on whom you must rely for the ongoing care of a beloved member of one’s household, discretion, I’m sure you’ll agree, needs to be the better part of valor — even in speaking to the awkward issue of having been overcharged. So, as politely as I can, I begin as follows:
“Is this the first surgery of its kind that you’ve performed?”
She seems somewhat taken aback. “I’ve been a veterinarian for 25 years. I’ve performed many surgeries of this kind. But I have to say that this was the most elaborate that I’ve performed. In fact, we’ve already reduced what your bill should have been by $800, given the amount of time that it took to complete the surgery.”
“You know,” I gather my thoughts, my goal being to preserve a good working relationship while at the same time preserving some $637. “I appreciate what you’re saying. And it is very important to me that we be on good terms. But I do need to remind you that we were told this morning that it was your policy that if the bill were to exceed the estimate by more than 10 percent, we would be notified.”
“Well,” she said, “that is our policy; but the only ones who could have let you know were myself and my partner, and we were both operating on your dog.”
“I don’t want to be rude,” I say, not wanting to be rude. “But you have to admit that that’s not much of a policy.”
“No,” she agrees. “I think we probably need to revise our policy.”
Well, we go back and forth a while longer, and in the end it is agreed that we will split the difference, with no hard feelings.
•••
But the whole episode got me to thinking … And here’s what I came up with.
“Could I have my check, please?” a customer asks a server at my restaurant this morning.
“Here you are, ma’am,” the server presents the check to the customer who, as luck would have it for the purposes of my story, just happens to be the veterinarian who has operated on our dog.
“Excuse me,” the vet calls the server back. “I think you’ve made an error on my bill.”
“No ma’am,” says the server, studying the check. “That’s what I was told to charge.”
“Twenty-two dollars and fifty cents for two eggs, toast and coffee!”
“Yes, ma’am.”
“That’s absurd. I want to see the manager.”
So out I come, apron clad, my rationale at the ready.
“Unfortunately,” I begin, “we ran into some problems with your order this morning, which, I hope you’ll understand, will serve to explain the somewhat higher charge.
“Problems? With eggs, toast and coffee?”
“It was the eggs,” I offer. “And it’s not that I haven’t cooked eggs before. But what happened first was that I broke one of the yolks. And I certainly wasn’t going to send out an over easy egg with a broken yoke.
“Now, unfortunately,” I continue, “the egg that broke was the last one that I had upstairs. So I had to send the dishwasher down to the basement to get more eggs from the walk-in cooler. And yet more unfortunately, as the dishwasher was coming back up the stairs, he tripped and broke an entire flat of eggs — that’s 180 eggs — at 12 cents each.”
“But what does your case of eggs breaking have to do with me?”
“Well, it was your order I was working on, wasn’t it? These things happen. And if you factor in the hour of time for which I’ll have to pay the dishwasher to clean up the mess on the staircase, you’ll see that I’ve actually discounted your bill by several dollars.”
“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. And I’m not paying for it.”
“Well, how about this then?” I say, grabbing a menu and pointing to the fine print at the bottom of the page: ‘Prices and items are subject to change without notice,’ it reads.
“It’s our policy,” I add. “But I’ll tell you what. I’ll settle for $15.”
•••
Nonsense, you’ll say. Absolutely asinine.
Well, now you know how I felt when I hung up the phone with that vet.
And you know, I feel much better now.
Alan Handwerger is a Stowe businessman. His collection of stories, “There’s a Plunger in My Tree,” was published by Peppertree Press. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.