Girls are risking their lives and the lives of their families so they can go to school and get an education.
This has been on my mind a great deal for the past week as one region in Afghanistan after another fell to the Taliban, culminating in the fall of Kabul. The extreme risks girls and their families will now have to take to acquire even a basic education is not unique to Afghanistan, but the dramatic increase in the danger they face after 20 years of progress is impossible to overstate.
Living in the United States, I cannot begin to understand the fear families are experiencing in this moment. It must be emotionally devastating to realize leaders who you believed were dedicated to your country, your safety and your rights were so willing to abandon all three and prioritize only themselves.
Then I thought about what life is like for the parents of school-aged children in Florida, Texas and other states where governors are putting obstacles between parents and their ability to protect their children and families from a deadly virus. In parts of the U.S. in 2021, not only girls, but all children are risking their lives and the lives of their families so they can go to school and get an education.
Governors Greg Abbott in Texas and Ron DeSantis in Florida have made a choice to prioritize themselves — and their political ambitions — above the lives and safety of the people they are elected to serve.
As COVID-19 becomes increasingly transmissible due to variants, like Delta, the choices made by Abbott and DeSantis not only effect their states, but our entire country. In fact, the cold, calculated, self-absorbed decisions of these two men have a negative impact on the entire planet as people visit those states and return home, or folks from Florida and Texas travel outside their borders and spread the virus.
COVID-19 is deadly and highly communicable. That it would inflict devastating loss on families and communities, regardless of measures to combat it, was inevitable, but the magnitude of that loss is now largely within our control.
We know that masks and social distancing greatly reduce transmission. We understand a bit better how to treat people who contract the virus, but that is hardly a guarantee of survival or avoidance of the long-term effects of COVID.
Most important, we have safe, free and widely available vaccines. Not only is Vermont an example of success as our high vaccination rates slow the spread of the Delta variant, but our mitigation measures — our willingness to follow the science and protect one another — provided early and consistent evidence that masks and social distancing saves lives.
It is in the evidence of Vermont’s success that the horror of these seemingly pro-COVID policies of other states’ leaders is laid bare. As the numbers of sick, hospitalized and dead children increase following their unmasked return to classrooms, the resulting spread to vulnerable family members and others will lead to more adult hospitalizations, deaths and long-term suffering from COVID. We will witness just how many lives Abbott and DeSantis are willing to sacrifice to further their political ambitions.
We live in an enormous country that is so big and so divided today, that it can be easy to feel some safety being tucked up in its northeast corner. Our vaccination rates are high. The most vulnerable Vermonters can already get a third shot of the vaccine to increase their protection. Before long, that third shot will likely be available to us all. We will be safer, but we won’t be safe because the next variant might be the one that has a greater ability to maneuver around our current vaccines.
It might be the variant that causes far greater illness to those too young to be vaccinated and, as most of us understand, the more virus that’s out there — from Florida to Texas, and from Indiana to India — the more variants we will face.
We are a small state in a small region. As vast as our country is, COVID has taught us that we are a small country on a small continent living on a small and exceedingly connected planet. Transmission in Sarasota has an impact on Stowe, as spread in Mumbai affects Morrisville.
It is impossible to know what comes next, but I hope our communities and state continue to set the example of following science and caring for one another. That might mean mask mandates or limiting gathering sizes. In some jobs, it will mean mandatory vaccinations. Doing for one another is a necessary part of living in a functioning society. It always has been.
We are living through a pandemic, so let’s do all we can to make sure that’s exactly what those around us are doing — living through it.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe.
