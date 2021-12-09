A rarest of occurrences is taking place in Vermont: a U.S. Senate seat and our lone congressional seat are both open in 2022. An even more rare event — because it has never happened in Vermont’s history — could also occur.
Vermont could finally elect a woman to Congress and end its dubious distinction as the only state in the union to have never had a woman serve as U.S. senator or in the House of Representatives.
The pool of women considering running is not only deep, but exceptionally talented and more than up to the task. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t face a deluge of both overt and thinly veiled sexism and prejudice. I promise you, whether these women are experienced politicians or new to the political arena, dealing with sexism will be nothing new, but it will be on a scale they haven’t experienced before or under quite so bright a spotlight.
Most women have had to contend with the challenges these candidates will face, but without the glare of constant public and media attention. Those challenges, dilemmas and extra hurdles are so much a part of being a woman, that in our day to day lives, we incorporate and respond to them without much conscious thought.
We’re used to our appearance being interpreted as saying far more about us than we generally wish it did. Weight. Hair length and style. Dresses and skirts versus pants. Heels versus flats. No make-up? Make-up? If so, how much and in what setting?
People of all genders are judged on their appearance, but for people presenting as women, the assessment goes far deeper than for men. Before women ever speak, judgments have been made about their competence, seriousness and experience. Are we too feminine or not feminine enough — whatever-the-hell that means! — too masculine (again, whatever-the-hell that means), too sexy or not sexy enough, too young, too old, too vapid, too bookish, overweight, underweight … the list goes on.
If a woman is young and without children, some will wonder if she’ll lose focus or decide not to continue serving if she becomes pregnant. If she has children, the eternal, “how will you handle motherhood and ___________?” question will be asked. When is the last time a man was asked how he was going to balance being a father and a member of Congress — or anything else? If a woman says she doesn’t plan to have children, well then, her character altogether comes into question.
Has the yoke of sexism become lighter in 2021? Yes and no. Yes, because of course, women are in a different place than they were in the 1700s, 1800s and even 1900s, but the dismissal of sexism still being an issue for women is an issue. Just as many of us — most of us — carry unconscious bias against people based upon race, we also do with gender.
The challenge for women in public life in general is how to address the issue and instances of sexism without making their gender a constant point of discussion and an even larger lens through which everything they say and do is seen.
If a reporter or moderator in a debate asks a question that is sexist, intentionally or not, does the candidate call it out or ignore it? Ignoring it can undermine the credibility of the candidate or her credentials, but addressing it head on risks constantly discussing sexism rather than important issues in the campaign.
The most effective tactic that I’ve seen women take is one that is also highly effective for candidates of color and that is to turn the question back on the questioner. A simple, “I’m curious why you would ask that question” or “Why would you ask that of me, in particular” can point out the bias of the question without being openly confrontational — another land mine for women to step carefully around.
The women running will, no doubt, have plenty of guidance, advice and their own smarts and experience to deal with these issues. One of the wonderful results of more women running for and holding office is that there are women with experience from whom newcomers can learn both what works and what doesn’t.
Voters have a role to play, as well. Each of us needs to ask ourselves on what criteria we are judging all candidates and if we erect additional hurdles for women. If a woman doesn’t “look” like a member of Congress, ask yourself what your image of a congressperson is. What assessments are you making based on her appearance? Her voice? Her age? Her role and responsibility as a parent?
The bias we carry does not say more about us than that we live in a world where assumptions about gender are deeply entrenched and, being human, we absorb and carry some of it. Where we fail ourselves and others is when we don’t attempt to identify our bias and deprive ourselves and others of some valuable voices and leaders, and those potential leaders of the opportunities they deserve.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Stowe.
