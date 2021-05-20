The world has starting spinning again. This past weekend, masks started to disappear, with sideways glances still but that will end soon, too. We even went to a party. The party was for some friends who sold up — another sign of the times — and are moving out. Red-hot real estate market bumps up against wanderlust. A new adventure begins for Shawn and Chantel. Godspeed and smooth sailing.
This is the best time of year for the world to start up again. There is nothing like mid-May in Vermont. A hint of green on the hills, lawn looks good without mowing, and the apple trees burst into full flower.
Gardens are going in, and in 2021 there is a new crop to compete with zucchini as the most annoying. We not only won’t have to nail our mailboxes shut to protect from deposits of unwanted Italian squash, but we need to stop friends and neighbors from dropping off bags of homegrown Mary Jane. Everyone it seems is growing a backyard pot plant.
Ironically, there’s so much dope available no one wants it. Nancy Reagan’s simple catch phrase “Just Say No” finally wins the day, but not as a stance against the scourge of drugs but only because weed is as abundant as dandelions.
Getting the garden in is an annual joy. It really starts in the fall with the garlic and now the sugar snaps and the spinach are coming up. In a few weeks everything will be in and we’ll be off to the races. Short growing season and fall frost just around the corner.
The race is on.
Another sign our bit of the world is back to normal is the sound of Joe Castiglione narrating baseball on the radio. Castiglione has been the Red Sox radio voice since 1983. There is nothing better than listening to Sox games on the radio, and in part that’s because of Joe. He has a kind way of calling a game.
I love listening to baseball on the radio. You can do yardwork or chores or read while the game unfolds. You can see the plays without needing to watch them. The pace of the game is well suited to radio. Watching a pitching change on TV is a sure way to drive a fan insane.
On the radio, it is conversational, and causes no pain. Sport at the pace of life.
It doesn’t hurt that the Sox are an entertaining team this year. First, they are on top. Second, the pitching, which looked to be so thin going into the season, has turned out to be like decent pond ice — solid enough to skate on but not without some justifiable nerves.
The offense seems to have relearned the game and is very good. It is not just strikeout after strikeout punctuated by an occasional home run. They bunt and hit into the gaps and the corners and up the middle. They make their way around the bases one or two at a time. There are pop-up slides and head-first slides and steals and hit and runs.
The fielding is like the pitching — occasionally cringeworthy and nerve racking but mostly solid. Even the designated hitter, J.D. Martinez, is getting into the act, showing himself a heck of a left fielder with a gun. A throw from left to home just this past Sunday was a thing of joy.
The best thing about the Sox this year is the third baseman. Young Dominican Rafael Devers is always smiling. He makes mistakes, and smiles. He strikes out, and smiles. He hits a monstrous home run, makes a brilliant grab and fires across the diamond, or slides hard into second. He smiles.
Devers is like spring. Mid-twenties, playing everyday baseball for a top team, still learning and getting better — and making boatloads of money. What’s not to smile about? Watching Devers this season is exactly why we watch baseball.
Hope.
I hope they go all the way, but I won’t hope for that. Maybe it’s just emotional protection, but there are other teams better armed, with bigger bats, with more consistent pitching or every day talent. The Yankees, of course, who won’t lie down. There is Tampa Bay and Toronto. San Diego is very good, as are the Giants. And then there are the Dodgers, who are great this year, in part because they have Mookie Betts. Curse you, John Henry, curse you.
As we tend back toward normal I hope a few things don’t change. I love take out cocktails. I don’t miss traffic. I love working from home in the kitchen with Jackie working from home in one of the kid’s rooms. I love showering twice a week whether I need it or not.
As we slide toward normal, there are a few things I hope do change, even if I’m not hopeful they will. I’d love governance to return to something in the background and solidly in the middle. I’d love people to listen more and seek understanding before speaking. I’d love fairness and process and trusted institutions to be, well, trusted. I’d love fewer pitchforks and torches and more discussions and process.
We are starting a new garden this year. In January, I buried the dog in the backyard, which was cathartic. The deep snow was easy to clear. It was that great early season snow we had for a while. No ice, no layers, just light, dense, dry, cold snow all the way to the frozen earth.
Dexter-dog is now buried well, with his feed bowl, leash and blanket. We will plant poppies and sunflowers and lavender on the grave. Friends gave us some wind chimes to mark the spot as well. Over time we hope this garden becomes an annual burst of life. A small tribute to honor the joy given us over 14 years by a dear, dear dog.
As the world starts spinning again, I hope we realize it is these things that matter most, and we’ll take it all in and enjoy what comes with a Devers-like smile.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe.
