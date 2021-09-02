In 1797 Thomas Gisborne penned “An Enquiry into the Duties of the Female Sex.” You know this is not going to end well as soon as you see the timeframe, the author’s gender and that he’s writing about the duties of women.
Ah, the glorious 18th century. This is when the phrase “rank has its privileges” starts appearing in literature, in plays, novels, essays and religious tracts. Soon wealth, youth, even political office all pop up with claims to having privilege.
But if you’re looking for the roots of ageism meet this (privileged) English-Anglican priest, Thomas Gisborne. To be just, Gisborne, depicted in his portrait as young, fair and comely, fought against the slave trade in England. That he worked with the likes of William Wilberforce to end slavery is all the more notable because he also promoted, vigorously, a rigid British class system as a divinely imposed social hierarchy.
To question your place in society — naturally as defined by one of God’s anointed — is to fly in the face of the divine.
These social structures work a treat if you’re one of those divinely graced with being on the top of the social heap, born male, young, of clear skin and noble brow. Gisborne embraced his place in the social order with religious fervor.
Writing on the aging woman Gisborne intoned: “The spring and summer of life are past; autumn is far advanced; the frown of winter is already felt. Age has its privileges and its honours. It claims exemption from the more arduous offices of society, to which its strength is no longer equal; and immunity from some, at least, of the exertions, the fruit of which it cannot enjoy. Deprived of many active pleasures, it claims an equivalent of ease and repose.”
If your eyes glaze over reading 18th century theologians, let me break it down for you: at a certain age women are expected to quit the field of play. The pious and proper elder woman sits quietly on the sidelines, taking comfort in mindless boredom.
The social conventions that consign older women to decorous invisibility is something you’re well aware of if you work in the outdoor sports industry. Clothing designed for the youthful, trim, athletic figure doesn’t fit a post-menopausal woman. Older women aren’t featured in any advertising, and any athletic achievements of older women are presented as freakish, newsworthy, one-off events.
Even as brands have rushed to be inclusive, including people of color, non-traditional couples and families, people of various body types, the one group missing, of any ethnicity or weight, is older women and, let’s be fair, older men as well.
So, after years of lying about my age — I’ve always presented myself as 7 to 10 years older than I am, my age has finally caught up to me. I turned 62 last week.
The highlight of the day was going down to my town clerk’s office and getting my Green Mountain Passport. I’ve always thought Vermont should have its own passport and it turns out it does: for citizens 62 and older.
My grandmother was 62 when the Vermont General Assembly passed Title 31 back in 1973, with Chapter 19 addressing Leisure Time and Benefits for Elders. Section 2 inaugurated The Green Mountain Passport for anyone who was at least 62 years of age, or a veteran of the uniformed services, and a resident of the state.
The Legislature had serious intent when they put this into place. The Green Mountain Passport gives the holder access to day use at any state park, it entitles them to free admission to any fully state-sponsored public event, and to any benefits offered by private entities that is either fully or partially supported by state grants or stipends and operates for more than one day.
This includes Vermont’s fairs, field days or expositions. Fairs and field days are required to publicize the day on which the passports will be honored at least one week prior to the beginning of such an event, and passport holders get in free.
Who knew?
My grandmother, apparently, because she held a Green Mountain Passport card in her wallet on the day she died, at 85. It was worn, smudged and the notary’s seal had been flattened with use.
The Legislature also made provision for private enterprise to piggyback on the passport, giving the secretary of human services the authority to instruct the commissioner to prepare a decal containing a suitable symbol and make them available to private businesses cooperating in the passport program for display at each such business establishment.
Vermont thought the support of the business community sufficiently important they amended this section twice, the last time in 1993. It’s a pity the idea hasn’t caught on the way they’d hoped, search as I might, I can’t even find the promised logo.
But you will find a page on every Vermont town clerk’s website encouraging everyone 62 and older to sign up for their passport.
Vermont, this impious little state, wanted to keep its older citizens out and active, discovering new things, on the trail and in society. But the neatest little trick they tucked into this simple card? Because it is notarized by your town clerk, it acts as a legally recognized ID. Folded in with a desire to keep our elders active and engaged is dignity; this is an ID for those who no longer drive.
Remember when Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick declared he was comfortable with COVID taking his life if it meant keeping “the America that all America loves” — by which he meant the economy — humming? Death, in specific classes and among certain age groups, was a morally acceptable and reasonable social expectation.
That position is firmly rooted in the 18th century approach to class, which assigned divine virtue and worth to the privileged while dismissing the lower classes and aging (especially women) as inconsequential. Unworthy. Expendable. Cannon and COVID fodder.
The Green Mountain Passport is Vermont’s response to aging and ageism. Created almost a half century ago it is a celebration of an active old age, a demand that our elders not sit quietly by, but stay vibrant and engaged participants in the fabric of our little state.
It is a ticket to adventure, with my town clerk’s seal stamped into it. When I go, I hope my little passport is in my wallet, as battered and worn as my grandmother’s was.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
