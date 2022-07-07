In a tense little exchange after the Supreme Court, packed with justices appointed by three presidents who did not win the popular vote who lied to U.S. senators under oath at their confirmations, overturned Roe v. Wade, saying it wasn’t settled law after all and could be struck down, someone reminded me that we do not live in a democracy.
We live in a republic, and nowhere in the Constitution is abortion specifically addressed.
The Constitution doesn’t specifically give women the right to vote either. In fact, neither women nor sex appear in the original U.S. Constitution. Slaves and slavery made it into the Constitution — the Three-Fifths Clause, the ban on Congress ending the slave trade for 20 years, the fugitive slave clause, and the issue of slave insurrections — those all made it in.
Women and women’s rights? No.
Nevertheless, Abigail Adams and Elizabeth Hamilton, reading over the document under which they expected to be governed might have taken the second article of the first section, which reads “The House of Representatives shall be composed of Members chosen every second Year by the People of the several States…” to mean they, as part of the group “people” would be having a say in who represented them.
Unfortunately, to the Founding Fathers women were not “people,” certainly not equal citizens, they were, legally, either non-entities or the property of a male head of household. Women could not sign contracts, engage in trade, even inherit property at the time, so certainly, they could not vote.
Interestingly, the Constitution doesn’t explicitly address voting rights. Oh, it has great clarity on who is and who is not qualified to hold positions at the federal level, but how those positions are to be filled is left up to the states under the 10th Amendment. That meant states generally limited the right to vote to property-owning white males, or roughly 6 percent of the population.
Today, there is one political party which is, arguably, determined — the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments that expanded voting rights notwithstanding — to create a landscape that limits effective political power to a very small percentage of the population.
If you look at the current distribution of wealth in this country, 70 percent of the wealth in the United States is held by 10 percent of the population. If we’re going to make the argument that “nowhere in the Constitution does it say,” then nowhere in the original Constitution does it say women, or people of color, or the indigenous or the poor have a right to a voice in how they’re governed.
In fact, the original Bill of Rights specifically hands the right to determine who can vote to the states, and the state legislatures did everything in their power to restrict who could, and could not, vote, limiting voting to the wealthiest and the whitest.
By design, the Constitution was deliberately written to skew power. It isn’t until 1869 that African American men were given the right to vote, and not until 1920 for women. To put it in perspective, World War I was done and dusted before women in the U.S. gained the right to vote.
To quote from a recent social media post in Craftsbury on the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade: “The matter has been turned back to the STATES, where it and many other matters should be handled. Most Americans could use a thorough civics class that teaches all the aspects of that amazing document. I just completed a class and learned a great deal. We can all benefit from greater understanding. THAT is how we can all take a stand for liberty for all!!!”
If the states were the best arbiters of human rights, we wouldn’t have four amendments tailored specifically to limit the states’ ability to obstruct voting; amendments the Supreme Court seems determined to undermine with even more speed and enthusiasm than its recent declaration that women have no right to determine their own health and reproductive choices.
The Constitution was written not to support the popular vote, but to limit and control it. Like a religious text that can be interpreted to suit the reader’s state of mind, the Constitution, which, again, says, “The House of Representatives shall be composed of Members chosen every second Year by the People of the several States,” doesn’t mean “people” but “the right people.”
Electoral College delegates, appointed by their respective state legislatures, could reflect the popular vote, the will of the people or they could reflect the will of the legislature. It’s not specific on this point, and the Supreme Court is about to interpret this in a manner unlikely to support the popular vote and which will further suppress democracy.
What this woman in our exchange said is true: we live in a republic. The whole point of a republic is to limit the power of the people to a specific minority of the population.
Making her conclusion “liberty for all” a meaningless phrase when applied to a document that had to be amended four times to achieve a minimum standard in voting rights for all. And it is especially disingenuous when the courts are rolling back those rights as quickly as they possibly can.
But then, that was the intent of the original framers of the Constitution. Liberty and justice for all applied to just as many people as the vote did: 6 percent of the population. None of them women.
Walk a graveyard. See those stones that say “relic?” A woman who outlived her husband and didn’t remarry wasn’t a widow. She was a relic, a powerless relic dependent on the goodwill of her husband’s male heirs for survival. She could be turned off the farm she helped establish and out of the business her unpaid labor helped build. She owned nothing, was entitled to nothing, and died, a relic, with nothing.
So, if you originalists would just hand your voter card in at the door, and stop meddling in that which you were never intended to have a voice in, you’ll be able to sit comfortably on the sidelines, relics of a time when women had a voice, while the nice men dictate your affairs.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
