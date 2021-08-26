Last spring, I was hiking with Tom Jackman in Sterling Forest, accompanying him on his work duties to replace and improve signs on Upper Gorge Loop.
On Sept. 3, Jackman will retire after nearly 19 years as Stowe’s director of planning, and I was hoping to download some of the deep repository of knowledge he holds about our town, its properties and projects. It’s difficult to break through Jackman’s modesty and get him to talk about his accomplishments as Stowe’s planner, but on that hike, I learned that he helped to coordinate the conservation of the Sterling Gorge and Sterling Forest area with Vermont Land Trust, was the visionary behind the trail system, has been the steward for the trails, and has now arranged for the Catamount Trail Association to continue maintenance and upkeep of the area after his retirement.
I had been working with Jackman as a member of the planning commission for years, and didn’t know about his role in Sterling Valley, or, as it turned out, many of the other projects he has quietly ushered into being. Many of us are probably equally as unaware, so I want to publicly recognize and thank him for the work he has done to so profoundly affect the landscape we inhabit.
Though not comprehensive, this list of Jackman’s contributions is an attempt to communicate the extent of his impact and our benefit from his nearly two decades as Stowe’s planner:
• Management plans for Mayo Farm, Sterling and Cady Hill forests, Sunset Rock, Moscow Recreation Field.
• Town representative to Stowe Land Trust board for 18 years, spanning 16 conservation projects.
• Recreational trail systems in Cady Hill Forest, Sterling Forest and Adams Camp, including six grants.
• Partner in management and conservation of Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor.
• Enhancement of bird habitat in Sterling Forest.
• Salvage logging and trail reestablishment in Cady Hill Forest after 2017 windstorm.
• Managed efforts to remove invasive species, plant trees for erosion control on town land, organize volunteer crews.
• West Branch River restoration project.
• Managed the Mountain Road shuttle before takeover by Green Mountain Transit.
• Adoption of the Stowe Historic Overlay, Source Protection and Forest Reserve districts.
• Study that led to the creation of Stowe Vibrancy.
• Vermont Planners Association Plan of the Year Award for Stowe Town Plan.
• Worked with partners to establish the Green Mountain Byway.
• Stowe village, downtown designation, and Lower Village, village center designation.
• Coordination of Green Up Day.
• Town liaison to Stowe Trails Partnership, Catamount Trail Association, Stowe Nordic, and Forests, Parks and Recreation.
• Staff support for planning commission, conservation commission, energy committee, and Arts and culture council.
As Town Manager Charles Safford said, “We take these things as a given now but they just don’t happen on their own.”
No, they don’t. It takes someone with vision and the knowledge and skills to move from idea to reality.
More impressive than the what of Jackman’s accomplishments is the how. In reaching out to others who have worked with him, it became clear that with every contact, Tom Jackman built relationships and tightened our community with his calm demeanor, kindness and seemingly inexhaustible knowledge and experience. Here is some of what community members who have worked with him have to say:
“What I admire most about Tom is his sense of the community and his ability to work with others on.”
— Charles Safford, town manager
“In short, Tom has helped make Stowe what it is today for residents, businesses and visitors.”
— Rob Moore, Lamoille County Planning Commission
“Working with Tom was an absolute pleasure and made what could have been an arduous task easy.”
— Mike Martin, Stowe Volleyball
“Tom was not the first town planner that the club worked with, but he was by far the most helpful. His overall enthusiasm and willingness to help get things done was an incredible support.”
— Rick Sokoloff, former president, Stowe Mountain Bike Club
“I had no idea the depth of Tom’s knowledge until we undertook a project to create a comprehensive list and online resource covering all the cross-country ski trails in the greater Stowe area. Tom was a veritable encyclopedia of information complete with maps for every area and detailed insights. He always had time to help with or discuss issues, with a smile and a pleasant conversation.”
— George Jackman (no relation), Stowe Nordic
“His impact as an open, kind, knowledgeable and supportive individual has moved this town forward to enable us to value the environment, arts, and culture, among others. He is helpful, understanding and patient — always willing to explain, teach or be a sounding board.”
— Rachel Moore, arts and culture council chair
“Tom truly understood the role of land conservation in the town and had a passion for the network of protected lands and recreation trails that remains so critical to Stowe’s economy. His affable nature, patience and deep understanding of what makes people tick is what enabled so many projects to get done.”
— Heather Furman, former executive director, Stowe Land Trust
When asked if there was anything he’d done that he most wanted to be remembered for, or had any parting words, Jackman’s answer was a typical deflection of attention: “The town is extremely fortunate to have Charles Safford as town manager. No one (knows) what he must deal with on a day-to-day basis, and I’ve never worked with anyone who has more integrity, dedication and a relentlessly positive spirit. It has been a great pleasure to have worked with him all these years.”
Tom, that is exactly what we are saying about you.
Citizens and visitors to Stowe will continue to benefit from your impact every day, in every direction, on our borders and at our core. Thank you for everything.
Mila Lonetto is chair of the Stowe Planning Commission.
