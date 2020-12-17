We’ve never needed prayer more than this moment, so it wasn’t the best timing for University of Vermont’s College of Arts and Sciences to drop its religion courses among major cutbacks this month.
I recalled signing on for the introductory survey course on world’s religions my senior year at UVM. I quickly realized an 8 a.m. class wasn’t a smart choice for a budding journalist, working downtown part-time, waiting for West Coast sports results to insert into the 1 a.m. final edition.
OK, it was 3 credits and a ticket to join my generation as we moved into the exciting lives that lay ahead for the next 50 to 60 years. Maybe the family traditions stayed with us at some level, but the religion course, and its variety of messages, was fading away in the rear-view mirror.
2020 is a different story. Baby Boomers collectively are at the other end of the life experience. And, in this moment, at our age, we are in the crosshairs of an unimaginable pandemic, determined to reduce our numbers at a much faster rate. Mortality is not on the table; it’s on the plate.
Like many, I’m retired, homebound, and rattled by inexplicable crises throughout the world. It was the time to look deeper at one’s life experience. So the void left this year by the departures of Tom Brady and Mookie Betts was replaced with a cast of serious thinkers of religion, spirituality, psychology, physics, philosophy, miracles and magic.
My sheltered life emerged. On a book binge this year, I met people I had never heard of, despite their status as global “giants” in their respective niches: Ervin Laszlo (scientist and philosopher), Diarmuid O’Murchu (priest and social psychologist), John Fetzer (maybe the century’s most intensive seeker of reality), and David Bohm (physicist on par with Einstein). And that barely scratches the surface of those who have been pondering a simple phrase lifted from an 1897 Paul Gauguin painting, now hanging in Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, entitled: “Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?”
Debates on these questions have taken place for millennia. Yet, in our lifetimes, we may have progressed a thousand-fold toward ultimate answers that still lie so far ahead that we are not likely evolved enough to comprehend.
This is a Cliff-Notes treatment on a page that says Opinion. That’s precisely the place to be when you’re easing into “don’t go there” topic territory. The writer’s opinion in this case doesn’t go beyond “interesting reading.” Yet, the gut says something far deeper is going on out there, and possibly it’s linked with the upheavals on this planet. Change, in virtually every aspect of our lives, is moving faster than our minds can handle. People are scared of uncertainty and it shows in so many ways.
So now, lack of attention to a college religion class has manifested itself again, as in “OMG, ultimate final exam is coming up,” and it suddenly sinks in. The most understated pronouncement in the history of everything is, “Eternity is a long time.”
I’m not necessarily scared, but I am curious and searching. I suspect my sounding-board soulmate is ready to plant a replica of Rodin’s statue, The Thinker, in my den.
A good decade before this year’s reading binge I did stumble into maybe the most improbable spiritual tome of my generation’s time on earth. Entitled “A Course in Miracles,” it rose from a metaphysical experience centered around two atheistic professors of medical psychology at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City.
Dictation from a “voice” to Dr. Helen Schucman went on for an incredible seven years, with her work colleague, Dr. William Thetford, typing her short-hand notes the following day. The pair kept this a deep secret the entire time as they feared for their jobs if it went public. (Interested readers are encouraged to get the whole story at acim.org.)
Suffice to say, the book came out in 1976 and became an instant hit in several circles. Its total sales over the years are in the millions and “A Course in Miracles” has been translated into 28 languages. My first reaction was that a column review might suggest the 1,333 page epic be renamed, “Buddhism for Dummies.” Or as legendary radio announcer Paul Harvey might have suggested for the Christian related flow, “And Now You Know The Rest of The Story.”
Reading the book took nearly two years, including time-outs to research its claims and themes. Always the skeptical reporter, I saw no loopholes to even think someone might have made this up.
The book’s foundation has worked for years, staying away from any hint of a new or revised religion. A current reference described it as “one extension of the Perennial Philosophy.” It’s also been linked with the ancient Gnostic Gospels, uncovered in 1945 at Nag Hammadi.
What I discovered this year was the philosophical approach was a preview that generally fell into line with issues echoed by my little group of prominent scientists, serious spiritual investigators, and just plain lifetime serious searchers like the owner of the Detroit Tigers.
There was enough interesting reading to allow some observations that might be thoughts of them all, including a new wave of science explorers altering previous resistance with new information as we evolve.
The common theme everywhere is Oneness. Its target is Ego. Ego, for example, duality, does not fit Bohm’s research that we are highly complex subatomic particles wrapped in the arms of a magnificent hologram, but did lead him toward a spiritual reality viewpoint late in life.
One can accept there is some truth apparent in virtually every religious, spiritual or philosophical approach that can be celebrated together. We are all Children of God, or another appropriate metaphor. Our consciousness survives what we call death. Laszlo notes “consciousness remains beyond the brain; once as an esoteric assertion, but it now has a scientific foundation.”
Homo sapiens are not unique. We’re a partner with all living elements and we are doing serious damage with our sense of independence. It’s pointed out that “our global society has started to destroy species of other organisms at an accelerating rate, initiating a mass extinction unparalleled for 65 million years.” We have little time left to “rejoin the family.”
A prayer reference at the top is actionable here at the end. A quiet Christmas looms with our minds on those suffering in the vicious pandemic, and also our gratitude and prayers for those who treat them on the front lines. And, thanks for the good fortune of living in Vermont at the end of 2020.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. Several quotes included this week are found in “The Intelligence of the Cosmos,” by Ervin Laszlo, published by Rochester, Vt.’s own Inner Traditions. It’s a great last minute Christmas gift option (among many) at innertraditions.com.
