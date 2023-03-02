As a physics teacher, I used to give an assignment that asked students to do an informal energy assessment of their own homes using resources from Efficiency Vermont. We would have honest conversations about the challenges, solutions and questions students had about heating their homes. For me, Vermont’s heating challenges are not an abstraction. Families need support to make their heating bills more affordable. For the sake of these families, I am excited to support S.5, the Affordable Heat Act.

Fossil fuels are expensive. Between 2020 and 2021, the price of propane increased by 70 percent and the price of fuel oil increased 120 percent. Meanwhile, the fossil fuel industry has reported record profits. Vermonters who heat with fossil fuels are at the mercy of the fossil fuel industry and global forces beyond their control.

