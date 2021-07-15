The sign by the road says more than it means to: “Paving to resume in Stowe with good weather.”
This is like a doctor saying something she is about to do to you will cause “some discomfort.” Pain to follow.
‘Tis the season to grin and bear it, which is a good time to think through how we use our roads, which leads to broader thoughts about how we live our lives.
The road works from Waterbury to Morrisville these past few years, which continues today, have been impressive, important, and annoying as mosquitoes on a July evening. It is as if the Army Corp of Engineers has been set loose on us to make the world safe for democracy.
The result will be a smooth ribbon of macadam to glide along like Solomon on his magic carpet, but there is a price to pay for that smooth ride.
I don’t know if Waterbury will ever get used to not having road construction delays. It seems an endless history of pitted roads, long waits and the pushing of earth on the public right of way. Like victims of the Stockholm Syndrome — that psychological event causing kidnap victims to develop empathy for their captors — the people of Waterbury might miss their captors when the final ribbons are cut and the last excavator parked.
Digging up Route 100 from its roots between Waterbury and Stowe was less annoying than we all thought it would be. That project was done with efficiency and skill. The night work made sense, even if it cost a small ransom.
The comparison between smoothly navigating that massive project and the interminable tailbacks and clouds of dust that mark the work north of Stowe to Morrisville is hard to miss. This work seems endless and relentless and almost makes us long for the days of lockdown.
Almost.
As we sit and stew and wait for permission to slog past the pavers, remember to be kind to the flaggers. They are cogs in a machine, and the decision to make us sit is no more in their hands than it is in ours.
One side effect of the endless work on state highway is motorists seek alternative routes. This leads them to small country roads like ours. We have lived on Stagecoach Road for 27 years. Of course, the volume of traffic has increased over time. Speed on Stagecoach has been an issue and cars passing each other a serious concern. Ever since we’ve been in this house, we have needed to warn visitors to be super careful leaving the driveway because there is always the risk someone will be passing another car, speeding, or both. The increase in traffic and traffic behavior has gotten worse over time, and with the construction on Route 100 it is now a bit of a crisis.
Cars regularly hit highway speeds and pass both ways in the no-passing zone. Recently, a friend was turning left, and someone tried to pass just as he was making the turn, resulting in a crash. Luckily, serious injury for a young family just driving home was avoided. Injury or death won’t be avoided every time, and the problem is getting worse and worse. The town is on it, so there’s hope there for some fixes.
On our small road just now a bridge is out, which cuts us off from town and puts us on a dead-end street, allowing a break from the madness. Nothing better than sitting on the porch with a coffee watching the occasional car or truck drive to the barrier, only to sheepishly turn back to find a way around.
Aside from the occasional motorist missing the point, the loudest sound for this short while will be birdsong. Deer amble along the blacktop. I’m thinking we should get up a street hockey league.
Cutting us off from town has its downsides, but the peace is worth the extra 10 minutes of driving. Hopefully before the bridge reopens — between the town taking steps to manage traffic better on our little road and the highway crew finishing its work on Route 100 with fresh, new blacktop and improved bridges — mad motorists just passing through will be enticed to stay on the highway and off the byway.
As the roads improve, and as we test our patience in long lines on our way to somewhere, it is worth remembering small towns deserve people to live differently than people live in the big metropolises of the world. And, if that wasn’t true, why the hell would you pay millions of dollars for a house in the middle of nowhere?
If you have recently moved from a major metropolis, forget everything you’ve learned about driving and do three things differently. First, slow down. You’ll get there at the same time.
Second, use your turn signals. Everyone will appreciate it.
Third, let people in ahead of you. It’s just the right thing to do. Oh, and there’s a fourth — don’t cut in line at the 3-way stop in Stowe village. It’s not the way.
If you do these simple things, you will live 10 years longer. More important, it won’t be awkward at the grocery store when the person behind you in line, the one waiting patiently to buy some IPA, is the same person you just cut off and gave the finger with a smirk as you cheated through the 3-way intersection.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe.
