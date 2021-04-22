I always knew I would write a letter or opinion piece to the Stowe Reporter one day when an issue of enormous importance arose. That day is today. The issue is the threat to the quality of the educational experience in the Stowe school system. There is an important vote on May 11 that is critical for the future of the children in Stowe and the community at large. We can regain the local control of our schools that was taken away when the state forced Stowe, Morristown, and Elmore to merge.
I grew up here and went through 12 years of school in Stowe, I returned to live here with my family, and we want our children to enjoy the same outstanding education I experienced. Every night, my first grade son and third grade daughter ask me to tell them a story about “the old days” when I was in school.
Their favorite story was the time when my dog followed me down to the elementary school. He arrived in Barbara Hale’s classroom, to the delight of my classmates and Hale herself. This only happens in a small close-knit community like Stowe.
The teachers in the Stowe school system are my heroes. Educational excellence was paramount and was provided to every student. Norm Williams made U.S. history fun, Tom Curtin helped me overcome my fear of public speaking, and Rico Martone guided me through the intricacies of mathematics.
Another feature I witnessed growing up was the passionate engagement of parents and the Stowe community when it came to our children’s education. When Act 60 decimated local control and funding, everybody pulled together to bridge the gap between the funding provided by the state — for every dollar of property taxes Stowe sends to Montpelier, only 20 cents comes back to fund our schools — and what it costs to provide a high-quality education.
When I returned to Stowe with my wife, Amy, and our young children, it was inspiring to see that same level of commitment from a new generation of teachers, parents and community members. The community love and support for Stowe’s children displayed at the Halloween Ghost Walk that year dispelled any hesitancy we had about leaving Boston. Stowe is an amazing place to live, work and raise children. Our schools play a critical role in that experience.
It has been gratifying to get to know through my children’s daycare, school and coaching youth sports the new families who have decided to live in Stowe. Many of those families have shared with me that the Stowe school system was the number one reason they decided to settle here.
It was always a source of pride that Stowe High School was ranked No. 1 in the state by the U.S. World and News Report. Subsequent to the forced merger, Stowe High School no longer even appears on the list. What used to be pride and happiness when discussing the schools’ future has turned to fear and uncertainty, particularly for young parents.
We are no longer in control of what principals we hire, what improvements can be made to our schools or whether the Friday program can continue. It has been disconcerting to have friends decide to leave Stowe this year, citing uncertainty and threats to the educational standards and achievements as their reason for departing.
As long as we are part of a merged school district with a minority position on the unified school board, our community is not in control of our schools and our children’s education.
Let’s be clear, my reasoning is not based on an Us versus Them mentality. My experience and appreciation for my educational experience in Stowe would certainly be similarly echoed by residents of Elmore and Morristown too.
I don’t believe any of us want any of our students to be bussed to the other town. I don’t believe any of us wants to lose control of the educational decisions for our town’s students. And, who wants to be straddled with the tax burden from capital costs of building a new school or reconfiguring the old ones?
It is frustrating to have decisions about our children’s education taken out of our hands as a result of the forced merger, particularly when you consider that just two years ago, the selectboards, school boards and voters in Stowe, Morristown and Elmore were united in keeping the schools independent.
An exhaustive report on why the schools should remain independent was ultimately rejected as a result of one tiebreaker vote. We now have two years of data on how costly, counterproductive and demoralizing the forced merger has been for the three towns.
Regaining the independence and local control of our school is the best way to offer the highest quality educational environment possible. We owe it to our superlative teachers and staff, as well as our children.
To achieve that result, I am voting to withdraw from the merged district, and I hope you join me in voting yes and restoring our schools to their independence and excellence.
Voting couldn’t be simpler. You can mail in your ballot or place it in the municipal dropbox on Main Street in front of Akeley Memorial Building. There is, of course, in-person voting at Stowe Arena May 11.
Porter Thorndike lives in Stowe.
