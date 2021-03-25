Stowe this week marks the one-year anniversary of the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund, which was launched two weeks after the state shutdown. While this year has been filled with heartbreaking difficulties, the incredible outpouring of support received by the fund helped ensure that our community remained food secure, supported and healthy through a historically challenging time.
Thanks to the incredible generosity and caring of so many in our town, as well as those who no longer live here but feel equally as connected, the Stowe C19 Fund raised over $110,000. The community truly came together, and the fund grew far beyond what we anticipated.
In addition to contributions from hundreds in our town, individuals helped fundraise by selling a wide variety of items, including paintings, photo shoots, handmade hats and yard sale items. Stowe Vibrancy hosted both online and live musical concert fundraisers.
Local businesses came together and organized the Stowe Local Retail Love Weekend, providing significant support. Vail Mountain Resorts provided an EpicPromise grant, and the community exceeded its matching challenge.
We would also like to recognize generous gifts made in memory of Barb Allaire and Marty Mathamel, two individuals who brought so much love and inspiration to our community.
Thanks to this incredible outpouring of support, the fund was able to meet all of the needs that were brought to it this year. Here’s a summary of the services provided through the pandemic.
Food security
Over 50 households received weekly grocery assistance ($60,000), with this benefiting 125-plus residents. These households received between $50-100 per week, depending on size of household, for a range of between one week to several months, depending on length of need. We heard from many recipients about how this service created a bridge through a tumultuous time and how much they appreciated having this community support.
Workers of Stowe who had worked or were working in Stowe and had their work hours reduced, been furloughed or been laid off as a direct result of the pandemic, received $20 in Mansfield Dairy products weekly for a total of 15 weeks (approximately $14,000). The fund started this as a two-week program, which the United Way of Lamoille County supplemented with an additional two weeks. Then, the Local Retail Love Weekend stores raised enough money to fund the extension of this critical service through the winter.
Over 2,500 free meals were distributed in Stowe as a result of a collaboration with the Skinny Pancake’s ShiftMeals initiative ($6,000). Many of those meals went directly to families utilizing Stowe’s free lunch program in the schools. We helped coordinate efforts in Cambridge and Morrisville, and an additional 2,500 free meals were provided to the residents and families there.
To continue meal support from mid-February through March once ShiftMeals ended, we contracted with Green Goddess to make meals ($5,000), which were then stored and available for pick up at Mansfield Dairy. This provided approximately 600 meals to families and individuals in our town, including meal assistance during February break when school lunches were not provided.
We also helped spread some holiday cheer. We collaborated with Stowe Community Church and helped them distribute food boxes and gifts for the holidays. In addition, we worked with a donor family to fulfill their offer to provide holiday aid to those families who had struggled the most as a result of the pandemic, and 10 families received a surprise $500 check so that they could buy their children gifts and have a little financial relief.
Essential needs
Essential needs assistance was provided to 30 residents ($4,000) for one-time asks for help with medicine, back-to-school supplies, healthcare, fuel assistance and transportation costs.
We also helped with needs brought to our attention by other local nonprofit organizations. We provided support to help Stowe Family Practice provide gift cards to at-risk patients who didn’t have the means to purchase essentials ($500); the Golden Eagle to purchase microwaves, diapers, clothing and other necessities for those living in government-assisted housing there ($5,000); and Clarina Howard Nichols Center to help a family with transportation needs ($750).
Healthy community
We helped provide funding for business reopening kits, which included a touchless thermometer, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and face masks for employees. These were provided to 50 eligible businesses through the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center ($1,000).
All our local retail businesses and restaurants received disposable face masks ($2,000) so that they could easily ensure customers were abiding by our town’s mask requirement. We also provided the Stowe Area Association with face masks that were distributed via a mailbox in the village. The Stowe Selectboard provided an additional $2,000 in funding so that all the Stowe hotels and inns received disposable masks, too, and we distributed face masks to all of the places of lodging in our town.
Fund future
With the COVID-19 relief bill on its way, we believe the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund is very close to meeting the goals set to ensure that our community remained food secure and healthy through the pandemic. We are now looking to move beyond the pandemic relief to create a permanent emergency funding source for our community.
The remaining $10,000 in the fund will seed a Stowe Community Fund, which will serve as a vehicle through which to invest in Stowe’s future. The Stowe C19 funding will be designated specifically to provide assistance to residents who face unexpected crises. The Stowe Community Fund will be housed at the Vermont Community Foundation, allowing us to tap into their expertise and management in this field so that Stowe is able to grow a longstanding asset, available for future needs arising in our town.
We see the Stowe Community Fund as perhaps the silver lining to the crisis that so significantly impacted all of us starting one year ago. Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our community, we now have a seed planted to develop a community fund that will grow and help address future needs as we move together beyond the pandemic.
We are at the beginning stages of developing the Stowe Community Fund, so reach out if you are interested in helping with this effort. We are grateful to be living in such a caring, generous and dynamic community.
The Stowe C19 General Relief Fund Committee includes Leigh Pelletier, Billy Adams, Leslie Anderson, Jeff Clarke, Aimee Green, Elise Mckenna and Heidi Scheuermann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.