Dear science, this is religion writing.
I know we haven’t always seen eye to eye. We’ve had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least. Even today in 2020, there are people who follow me that don’t believe in you. But I am here to set the record straight, to make amends for past misgivings, and to thank you and encourage you to keep doing what you are doing to get us out of this pandemic mess we’re in.
First, let’s set things straight. In my Torah, when Pharaoh was oppressing the Israelites, trying to kill off all of the baby boys, it was the midwives — the medical community professionals — that saved their lives. For thousands of years, we have told stories like this because we believe as much in the power of life as in those who serve life-affirming causes (like so many of you). In fact, our most sacred value is pikuach nefesh, the sanctity of life, above all else.
Science, can we be frank with each other? You haven’t always been the moral beacon of society. Atom bomb. Agent Orange. But, heck, neither have I or some of those who claim to act in the name of religion. Crusades. 9/11.
You don’t always get it right. We don’t always get it right. But I think and I believe that this time, together, we can get it right, or at least closer to right than we have in the past. I’m sick (bad metaphor) of people trying to get in the way of our relationship. We each have deep histories of working on just causes toward repairing the world, sometimes together.
We have more in common than we usually admit. We are each continuously seeking deeper truths about this universe we live in. We also serve both overlapping and different, symbiotic functions.
Right now, your purpose in this pandemic is to make sure to tell us what to do to stay safe, to treat those with the illness, and to work like hell (pardon the religious reference) to secure the most effective vaccine possible. Thank you for all your efforts thus far. May God bless you with success.
Right now, our purpose is to help people find meaning and resilience through these difficult times, to grieve and mourn the lost lives, and to innovate and think creatively in building community, helping people stay connected, not isolated. Our mission is also to follow those rules you’ve been guiding us with these past many months, even when it feels difficult.
In this holiday season, you teach us to physically distance, even for our holiest of days, our most special times we would normally gather with family and in community — and we dutifully follow your precepts.
Then there is our shared moral responsibility. I see and read how this pandemic is affecting families of color, the undocumented and the impoverished — those in our own community, and those across this world, certainly in developing nations — that were already dealing with poverty and health disparities. These disparities are getting worse and won’t get better for some time.
Let’s join together to make sure that those most vulnerable are getting what they need. That when the medicines and vaccines come to us, we can make sure everyone gets it and it is distributed in a timely, equitable way. I believe in you and I am here to help this shared cause.
Oh, and atheists, agnostics and skeptics of either religion or science — we welcome your help too. We are not the only two that are tackling this problem. We need everyone on board to get through this together. Let’s go.
Rabbi David Fainsilber is the spiritual leader of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.
