• April 30, 2020: Today is the day that Lorrie and I were supposed to leave for France. We had been planning this trip for a year. But France is closed. So instead we went to Walmart.
At Walmart we bought Biotene, Crest Gum Dextoxify, and Align. I don’t know if any of these products would have been available in France — even if She was open.
Under normal circumstances, I would likely choose the picturesque villages of Provence over Walmart’s Supercenter 532 on Route 17 as a destination. But we live in times that are anything but normal, and my only complaint with my visit to this Superstore was that, although the floors were clearly marked with arrows indicating that each aisle was to be used by shoppers in one direction only, not one single shopper of the 10 or 12 we encountered in the pharmacy section of the store was going in the appropriate direction. Not one. Except Lorrie and me. It defied probability.
From Walmart we proceeded to the liquor store for — as the new joke goes — our twice-weekly visit to buy two weeks’ worth of booze. And then it was on to the post office. Who needs France?
On another positive note, I cannot remember ever enjoying a tank of gas as much as I am the one that is currently in my tank. I bought it about a month ago. Seventeen gallons, as I recall, 14 or 15 of which are still in there. Even this Walmart junket, our most distant and glamorous destination, is only 6 miles from home.
•••
Unlike most of society, Lorrie and I have been practicing social distancing for years. I write from home. She does her bookkeeping job from home. So we were both in fighting form when this global pandemic arrived.
Here is a typical day in my life: Awaken. Drink coffee. Watch news until it hurts. Prepare and eat breakfast. Perform various person hygiene functions. Make bed. Go for long walk. Eat again. Read and/or write for several hours with time off for snacks. Arrive at 5 p.m., aka cocktail hour. Drink deeply. Prepare and eat dinner. Watch TV. Sleep. (Rinse and repeat)
What Lorrie does with her day I have no idea. We’re not speaking. At least not until she has had at least two cups of coffee in the morning. And then only briefly between that time and 5 p.m. But by 5:30, she is often positively glib.
But lest you think that my life is some variant of that experienced by those who inhabit Skinner boxes, let me assure you that, even though my most intimate face-to-face encounter in a given week is apt to be exchanging pleasantries with the cashier at the market, I am in fact borderline overwhelmed by interpersonal stimulation. More so than I have ever been before. For this I have the screens in my life to thank: LG, Apple and Samsung.
Between Zoom and Skype, I have shared more moments with my grandchildren this year than ever in the past. It’s not the same, of course. There is one enormous thing missing when visiting with your grandkids remotely — dirty diapers.
Text and e-mail? Between the PPP, the EIDL, the DLT, and the WHF, no fewer than 50 correspondences a day light up our devices, easily 45 more than I can remember from any pre-COVID-19 moment.
•••
And then there is television: from Joe in the morning to Sean at night, I make my way back and forth among the cable networks, ever in search of balance that is not to be found.
It is one thing to know the names and faces of all of the players. Another to recognize their voices without having to look at the screen. But now, in the absence of either faces or voices, I can look at their empty basement offices and kitchens, the venues from which the talking heads have taken to doing their broadcasts, and tell you into whose home it is that I am peering.
Sadly, my favorite show, “The Donny J. Comedy Hours,” has recently either been canceled or has gone on hiatus. It makes no sense. The ratings were fantastic. So engrossed had I become in the performance art of the orange-skinned protagonist (for weeks I thought there was a problem with my television) that I had gone so far as to submit a script for the finale. I don’t want to give away the ending, but I’ll give you one teaser: two very large men and a white garment with extraordinarily long sleeves.
•••
I recently canceled my appointment with the technician who was supposed to make a new brace for my leg —masks or no masks, I fear spending half an hour in an enclosed space with a stranger. The brace will have to wait.
Fear, too, has kept me away from the emergency room on six separate occasions since this all began. But I am pleased to report that I have somehow managed to cure myself of two aggressive cancers, three heart attacks and a stroke.
But then there is this. How do you cure yourself of the anguish that comes with knowing that this pestilence has taken the lives of a quarter of a million people, and has hardly run its course? How do you come to terms with the fact that the only fitting contribution you can make is to lie low? To keep your distance.
I do have an answer, one that I invoke to get me through my day, replete though it may be with definite maybes. Maybe the ending to this story will include the belief that some good did come with all the horror. Maybe we’ll better realize who and what is truly essential. Maybe the planet will get its day in the sun. Maybe we’ll bury our dead on a more level field.
Alan Handwerger is a Stowe businessman. His collection of stories, “There’s a Plunger in My Tree,” was published by Peppertree Press. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.