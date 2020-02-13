“Mom, Dad,” I would plead annually. “Can I get a dog? I promise I’ll feed him. And take him for walks. And give him baths.”
“Maybe when you’re 7, Alan,” came the answer. And then:
“Maybe when you’re 8.”
“Maybe when you’re 9…” Etc.
That was about a dozen dogs and 60 years ago.
•••
I had a frequent houseguest this past summer, an Australian shepherd named Trevor. Trevor is not a human shepherd. He’s a 12-year-old dog.
Trevor and I spent a good deal of time on Main Street. Early in the morning it was a quest for bacon that found us walking from my house to my son’s café in the village. Later in the day it was creemees that we were after. Seating myself at one of the café’s outdoor tables, I looked on as Trevor lay down, secured the creemee container between his forepaws, then licked methodically and contentedly until no trace of creemee remained.
I was proud to be in the company of such a clever dog.
“You look good with a dog,” a Stowe villager who had never before seen me accompanied by a dog remarked as he and a woman walked by.
“Thanks,” I said. “You look good with a woman.”
At any rate, buoyed by the passerby’s comment, I decided to head for the Quiet Path, a path I tread nearly daily all by my lonesome. But not today. Today I had Trevor. And although I was too fearful to let him off his leash to run freely as most of the other dogs we encountered were allowed to do, at least we were Man and Dog out for a stroll together.
In the hour or so that we were on the path, Trevor’s butt was sniffed no fewer than 20 times, a “getting to know you” ritual that he repeated in kind. He seemed to be at something of a social disadvantage by being connected to a human by a leash, but he did his best to ignore me at these moments. It reminded me of the years when my kids would ask me to drop them a block away from school so that no one would know they had a father.
•••
In the dog-human relationship, I take exception to the human being referred to as the “Master.” It suggests dominance, or even ownership, by the human. I much prefer the terminology chosen by the writers of “A Dog’s Purpose,” in which the dog/narrator refers to the significant human in his life as his “Person.” It bespeaks equality. I know that in the four days that I had Trevor at the house, there was never a moment that I was made to feel like anyone’s master.
“How often should I take him out?” I’d asked Perry, Trevor’s Person (who is also my go-to guy when my computer decides to toy with me).
“He’ll let you know,” said Perry.
“What about eating?”
“I feed him in the evening. But you can give him snacks if you want to. He’ll eat anything you do.”
It may have been my imagination, but I thought I saw a wry smile when Perry spoke these words.
•••
Perry was right on both counts. Every few hours, Trevor would hop down from the couch, stretch luxuriantly, seat himself directly in front of me, prick up his ears, tilt his head, and emit what I can best describe as a moaning sound, a sound that would persist until I got up and took him for a walk.
My last dog, Emma (2000-2016), lived a good many of her 16 years right here in Stowe village. Emma had the antisocial habit of defecating right in the middle of broad lawns, the library lawn by way of example.
Now, for the average man this may not have posed a problem. But I, being somewhat handicapped by a lack of balance that causes me to walk with the aid of a cane, had no viable means at my disposal to bend over and collect Emma’s eliminations. That left me in the awkward position of (a) having to proffer my doggy bag to a passing stranger and ask if he/she might like to do this for me; (b) let it lie, in full view of my fellow citizens or (c) attempt to pick it up and, if I fell over, crawl to the nearest vertical surface to regain my feet. None of these were attractive choices.
Unlike Emma, Trevor seemed to have a sixth sense, something that told him that his Surrogate Person was somewhat flawed in the balance department. For whatever his reasons, Trevor invariably relieved himself either next to a tree or close enough to a stone wall for me to be able to perform my civic duty unharmed and unembarrassed. What a good dog.
•••
I can now confirm my suspicions about Perry’s wry smile on the subject of feeding. It was true that Trevor ate his major meal in the evening. But there was never once, in our four days together, that our refrigerator door opened without Trevor being by my side.
He could awaken from a dead sleep and be there before I could remember what I had gone to the refrigerator for. He didn’t exactly beg, in the sense of looking at me beseechingly. He was just there, letting me know that if there happened to be any more of that cheddar cheese he’d enjoyed so much 15 minutes ago, or perhaps a slice of ham that might otherwise be going to waste well, he’d be fine with taking it off my hands.
“Don’t worry about overfeeding him,” I now remember Perry having assured me. “He’s very self-regulating. He knows when to stop.”
Not to discredit Perry entirely, but the dog is a bottomless pit.
•••
Trevor went home yesterday. Even after just a day, the house feels empty without him. It gets me to thinking.
Back when I lived in France, I remember noticing that a good many elderly Frenchmen had dogs. And every one of these dogs, like their masters, was old. This was the case in Paris, and in Cassis, and in Antibes. Never did I see a senior Frenchman walking a puppy.
Even as I write, I am searching online for a beret.
“Can we adopt a dog?” I asked Lorrie last night. “I mean an old dog. I promise I’ll feed him. And walk him. And give him his bath.”
She seemed to be considering my request. And then: “Maybe when you’re 80.”
Alan Handwerger is a Stowe businessman. His collection of stories, “There’s a Plunger in My Tree,” was published by Peppertree Press. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.