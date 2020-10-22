The Stowe Free Library board of trustees and library staff would like to acknowledge the Friends of the Stowe Free Library during the 15th National Friends of Libraries Week, Oct. 18-24.
We are grateful for their efforts, and we wish to take this opportunity to thank them for all they do for the Stowe community.
Since its inception in the spring of 2006, the Friends of the Stowe Free Library, a not-for-profit entity, has provided many volunteer hours and much financial support to the Library and the community. Activities and materials include:
• The well-attended and successful annual summer book sale.
• A patron subscription to BookPage, a monthly book review journal.
• Museum and attraction passes providing free or reduced admission.
• The In Our Own Backyard: Meet the Author Series.
• The Library’s DVD collection for children and adults.
• Children’s literacy programs.
• Summer library interns.
• Co-sponsorship for the Stowe Performing Arts Gazebo Concert series.
•••
Consider joining The Friends in their mission “to foster close relations between the Stowe Free Library and the Stowe community by developing human and financial resources, sponsoring activities and programs and promoting knowledge of Library resources.”
Email friends@stowelibrary.org for information on becoming a friend, or download an application at stowelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.php.
The group is always looking for new members and volunteers.
Joining the Friends of the Library is a terrific way to make new friends, give back to the town and make the library even better.
Kelley Spear, board chair
Friends of the Stowe Free Library
Cindy Weber, director
Stowe Free Library
