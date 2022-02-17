10 Questions with Wendyll Behrend

A longtime Stowe resident, Wendyll Behrend is originally from Wellesley, Mass. She double majored in neurology and art history and received her graduate degree in architecture at the Boston Architectural Center and Harvard’s Graduate School of Design. Throughout her years she has accumulated 35 years of business experience, mostly in the sporting goods manufacturing, real estate and wine industries. Her current passion is breeding award-winning Tibetan terriers, which she has been doing since 1992. You can see some examples of these beautiful and sweet-tempered dogs at kensingtontibetans.com.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I get to work in the most beautiful place in New England and walk to town, when the snow gets too deep to drive.
2. What is your favorite season?
Without a doubt, winter is my favorite season. It’s much quieter than summer, there’s less yard work and the landscape is more sculpturally beautiful.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
There’s nothing as fun as lying on a couch with a puppy on your chest. Perhaps only the care of a newborn child requires more around the clock attention. Chronic sleep deprivation with a new litter in the house is challenging to live through.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Integrity, honesty and a willingness to get a little risky.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
You’re asking me about a talent and not a skill, right? I can see whether almost anything is accurately centered or horizontal. Just ask Mac Teale.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
I would very much enjoy being able to eliminate bad behavior in people, the way I correct bad behavior in doggies.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
Unquestionably, my maternal grandfather. He paid for my college education, taught me how to be fair, grow tomatoes, draw architectural plans and got me out of trouble when I didn’t want to involve my parents.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
One book. Hmmm. Well, not the Bible. And not the “Kama Sutra.” I think I would probably bring a journal in which to write. One thing to eat? That’s easy. Costco’s fabulous, shelled peanuts. One album? Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys.”
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Julia Child, Jacques Pepin and Lydia Shire.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Interesting. By decree? Enforce the 25 mph speed limit on Route 100 and eliminate the use of the word race. We are the human race.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
Of course! The first hundred years are the hardest.
