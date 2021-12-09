10 Questions with Troy West

Troy West is a 14th-generation Vermonter. He moved to Stowe when he was 12 years old and went to Stowe schools. A real Stowe love story: He met his wife Tracy at The Backyard Tavern in 2001. They have a beautiful little girl named Nyah and four cats. Troy owns his own carpet and upholstery cleaning business and is a big fan of Boston sports teams.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I can go to Piecasso for lunch.
2. What is your favorite season?
Winter. Heat makes me sick these days.
3. What is it about your job that you like the most? The least?
I’m self-employed so if I am really annoyed with someone I can just leave. This has been very convenient through COVID. What I don’t like is people contact me at all hours.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Honesty and loyalty.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I’m really skilled at napping.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Mind control. Some people just shouldn’t be able to think for themselves.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
Bernie Sanders. He has been molding my political views for years.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Movie, “Scarface.” Book, “The Shining.” Food, pizza. Album, Led Zeppelin.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Coach Bill Belichick, Barack Obama and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
First, make a law that no one man will make more then 50 times than the lowest paid employee of the company he works for. Second, that everyone gets free health care and prescriptions.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
You can’t fix stupid.
