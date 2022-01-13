10 Questions with Tad Davis

Originally from Gloucester, Mass, Tad Davis moved to Stowe in 2002. He runs a tasting tour company called Savor Vermont (formerly Stowe Tasting Tours) and is an outdoor enthusiast to say the least. Last winter, he successfully snagged the first chair over 100 days. He has hiked most of the Long Trail and is an avid mountain biker. He doesn’t have any pets currently but hopes to one day be owned by a Maine coon cat.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I don’t need to leave town for anything.
2. What is your favorite season?
Tough one because I love them all — except mud and stick season — but probably autumn.
3. What is it about your job that you like the most? The least?
I buy people adult beverages. I don’t get adult beverages myself.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Humor.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can make your hands clap.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Invisibility, because why not.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My dad. He is literally the best human that I know.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
“Ultimate High” by Goran Kropp, “Fight Club,” “White Pepper” by Ween.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My girlfriend, my best friend and my brother.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
End ownership and taxes?
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
Yes!
Reach Jill Anne at @real.estate.annejill.
