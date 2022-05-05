10 Questions with Stormie Woltner

Stormie Woltner is an amazing dog mom as well as the manager of Green Envy Boutique on the Mountain Road. She first moved to Stowe from Schenectady, N.Y., when she was a teenager and returned to stay about six years ago. Besides her longtime partner, Alan, and her “mean” little 6-year-old chihuahua, Luna, Stormie is passionate about riding both her motorcycle and snowboard, going to sporting events and, of course, fashion.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
My favorite thing about working in Stowe is people. I love meeting people from all over, and stories about how they found Stowe or their history with Stowe.
2. What is your favorite season?
Favorite season is fall. Hands down. Nothing beats the leaves turning, and the weather turns crisp. Mother Nature is amazing, and I feel fall is the season that shows letting things go. Kind of like a rebirth to next year.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
My favorite thing with my job is people. People I work with. People I meet. Least favorite is I love fashion and I want everything we get.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
I appreciate honesty and humor.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
The talent I have is reading peoples’ minds.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Super power would be to fly. Who doesn’t want that? To see and move as a bird does.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My biggest influence has been my mother. It is so cliche, but literally my mother has made me, and taught me to love all and respect all. No one is truly above anyone. And she’s my mum. That’s why.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Album is “Ella & Louis.” To eat, alfredo with mushrooms and chicken. Movie: “Heathers,” and book would be “The Mists of Avalon.”
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My G mother, artist Basquiat, and my great-great-grandmother.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Free health insurance and everyone must have an animal/pet.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
My motto is, let people live how they want to and do what they choose as long as it doesn’t affect you and your health. Everyone should be equal.
