10 Questions with Sean Ryan

Sean Ryan is a licensed clinical social worker. He is originally from Chicago and his wife Holly was born and raised in Stowe. The couple has a daughter Gina, 6, son Nico, 2, and a dog, Bobo, 2, who is a variety-pack of terriers and chihuahua. An old soul with a super quick wit, empathy and willingness to both listen and share make him a friend to many. Ryan’s interests include skiing, live music and great food.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I work on the Mountain Road, and in the winter I get to take early morning runs. I need about five minutes to get from the mountain to my job.
2. What is your favorite season?
Winter, duh. Fall is a close second.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
Favorite part of my job is working with people in all stages of life and doing my best to help them navigate turbulent waters. Least favorite part is knowing that we need a lot more mental health and addiction services in our state.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Loyalty.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can sew pretty decently thanks to my mother and grandmother.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
The ability to help people instantly re-map their brains to help heal mental and emotional trauma. Why? I don’t think that needs an answer!
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
There have been many mentors, both positive and negative. The one person who has probably changed me the most is Dr. Richard Alpert, better known as Ram Das.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: either “Lamb” by Christopher Moore or Heller’s classic “Catch-22.” Movie: “Better Off Dead” or “The Big Lebowski.” Food? That’s tough. I was a chef in a former life. I’m thinking what I have for breakfast every morning — trip mix.
I could eat it on its own or use it in parts with things I may find on my island. Album: Toughest one of all, but The Dead’s “Europe ‘72” box set. I don’t care if it breaks the rules.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Jerry Garcia, my brother Matt and Ram Das.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
First, fix the world’s food problems. We have enough for everyone. Then, step down as ruler.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
“In life, sometimes you’re the bird and sometimes you’re the statute.” Thanks Dad!
Reach Jill Anne at @real.estate.annejill, jill.anne@fourseasonssir.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.