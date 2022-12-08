10 Questions with Sandra Ames

Sandra Ames lived all over the country before she moved to Stowe from New York City in 1997. She raised two respectful and hard-working boys, Atticus and Eames, and currently works as a psychologist in a correctional facility. Sandy and her partner Dave are restoring a farmhouse in Morristown where they live with their two pups, Jorma, a short-haired pointer, and Daisy Crackers, a mix of lab and five types of hound dog.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I do not work in Stowe, but when I did, I guess I liked working close to home and meeting people from all over.
2. What is your favorite season?
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
The work we do really makes a positive impact and helps a person turn their life around, and the team we have created is awesome. My least favorite part is probably the process of reviewing affidavits of some pretty horrific crimes and maintaining hope for positive change.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
My favorite friends help me see the errors of my ways, like to contemplate our place in the universe, and can communicate well to avoid conflict.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I am a four-hit wonder harmonica player, though most of my friends know that all too well.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
My superpower would be to heal people with my mind, especially early childhood trauma.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My early life was probably most influenced by my grandma Doochack. She inspired me to never see age as anything less than a number; old lady behavior is nonsense. I think she was just normalizing that old people can be bad asses. This week my influencer is Mel Robbins. I’m really digging her podcasts, particularly the recent one on narcissists.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” by Gabriel García Márquez; movie, “The Shawshank Redemption”; food would be chicken makhana; and album, Classic Yo-Yo, Yo-Yo Ma. Having “The Best of Bread” cassette stuck in the car radio leads me to believe there’s no music you can listen to for three months straight.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My brother Keith, Atticus Finch and Elyse Myers
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Well, I would want equality for all humanity and an end to violence and hunger, but these are things people fight for everyday and forever, and a decree does not make it so. I would need a magic wand.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
