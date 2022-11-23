10 Questions with Ross Bryant

Ross and his wife Kathy moved from Annapolis, Md., to Lead, S.D., and finally to Elmore in 2012 to be closer to their grandchildren, one who lives in Vermont and three in the Washington, D.C., area. Retired from a career as a human resource director, Bryant spends his summers working for Vermont state parks. During the winter he works part time at Spruce Peak as a (employee favorite) shuttle bus driver.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
Watching people (flatlanders) on Harlow Hill in the snow.
2. What is your favorite season?
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
Summer job: I enjoy time spent kayaking and I dislike rainy days. Winter job: I like sharing stories with co-workers and internationals, and I hate traffic on busy ski days.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Friends should be honest, supportive and willing to be a little crazy at times.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
Most people don’t know that I dabble in watercolor painting as well as pen and ink drawing
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
I'd like to be able to hear people’s thoughts so I could surprise them with questions.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My children have had a huge influence on my life. I don’t know who said, “Everything I learned about life, I learned from my children,” but they’re right.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “Monkey Dancing” by Daniel Glock; movie, “The Twilight Saga”; food would be peanut butter ice cream; and album, “Outlaws” by The Outlaws.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Joseph Galloway, Mary Magdalene and Nostradamus.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Term and age limits on all elected officials around the world and taxes cannot exceed 10 percent of income.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.