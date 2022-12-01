10 Questions with Rick Barnett

Dr. Rick Barnett is a licensed Doctor of Psychology and a licensed alcohol and drug counselor with an additional master’s degree in clinical psychopharmacology. He started cartervermont.org, a non-profit organization to expand addiction related resources in Vermont and beyond. Rick is from Stowe, and he is an incredible father, a great friend, mentor to many, an avid skier and a magnificent back flip artist.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
It’s my hometown. What’s not to love about working here!
2. What is your favorite season?
Winter for the North Face Chin descent or summer for Bingham Falls back flips. It’s hard to choose.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
Favorite: the privilege of trust. Least favorite: people thinking I can read minds.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Having an adventurous spirit.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
Making friendship bracelets.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Equipoise, because it sounds cool.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
Other humans in general because we have so much to learn from each other.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “How to Love,” Thich Nhat Hahn; movie: Matrix trilogy; food: mountain mix; and album: anything by the Red Hot Chili Peppers or East Forest.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Lao Tzu, Mother Earth and Cleopatra.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Legalize all drugs and make kindness and kinship a formal daily ritual for all.
Unrest of spirit is a mark of life.
(0) comments
