10 Questions with Rabbi David Fainsilber

David Benjamin Fainsilber is rabbi of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe. He hails from the Great North White of Montreal and currently lives with his wife, Alison Link, and their three children in Morrisville. David studied at Hebrew College Rabbinical School. He is a musician who loves to create musical experiences that really touch the soul. He also cares deeply about rallying people to act for causes that genuinely impact real people and communities. Fainsilber is “more than slightly obsessed” with Crossfit, working out at Deep Roots Fitness in Hyde Park. He enjoys chopping wood, playing guitar, spending time with his incredible wife, and loves wrestling with his kids.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
The beautiful scenery and the beautiful people.
2. What is your favorite season?
Definitely not mud season. What is up with the roads? One of these days, I feel like I am going to sink into the abyss beneath mud season’s earth. I’d have to go with spring. Coming out of the glorious white winter in Vermont to the growth of new green is just the best.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
My work is incredibly dynamic. On any given day, I have the privilege of walking with people through the joys and sorrows of their lives, from funerals to mitzvah celebrations and everyday moments throughout the year. I work with people who are making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors. I get to be an educator, lead services, meet with influential stakeholders and the most vulnerable in our society, across all-ages. The tough part is that serving as clergy to a community and raising three kids are each a full-time job.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
A friend is someone who can make me laugh or is willing to laugh at my humor and can help take us into deep conversations about our lives and the world around us.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
Beatboxing. I can’t rap, but give me a microphone, and move over DJ.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
The superpower of wearing a cape and being able to look good in it, despite capes being a major fashion faux pas.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My parents. My mother is a fierce feminist who has accomplished great things in her field of math and science education, while raising her children. I grew up with one of the great listeners, my dad, who I could tell anything, and who taught me a love of music, family and community.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: The Torah, the 5 books of Moses. It never gets old. Movie: “Shawshank Redemption.” Food: my bubbie’s cooking. Album: Yikes. Either Stevie Wonder’s “Hotter than July” or “Talking Book” or Radiohead’s “Kid A.”
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My dad, my mom, and my bubbie (grandmother) Shirley. I am lucky enough to have had a family I grew up with who I loved and who loved me, and I would so love to have the opportunity to be back at that table again. I’m presuming my wife Alison and kids will get to be there, too.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
I take umbrage with this question, as I would hate for anyone to be the ruler of the world, so I will answer this in the least fascist way I can. I would want everyone to be more active in voting, volunteering and community building to create a more just and equitable world. We need a society where everyone’s voice matters and everyone’s actions make a greater impact. Oh, and ice cream for all.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
I learned these two from my dad: Don’t go to bed angry. Just go to bed. And, a Fainsilber is never far from food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.