10 Questions with Patti Rubin

Patti Rubin came to Stowe from University Heights, Ohio, in 1998. She does extensive volunteer work throughout the community with the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, North Country Animal League, Stowe Weekend of Hope and the Jewish Film Festival. She is president of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, and founder of veganvermont.com. She strongly believes in living her passions, which include adopting cats from North Country Animal League, organic gardening, hiking and snowshoeing. Stowe is lucky to have such a kind and compassionate contributor of “only good things” to our society.
1. What is your favorite thing about living in the Stowe area?
Trees. Living above the recreation path and below Wiessner Woods affords me the grounding experience of being surrounded by trees. And the trees on my property allow me woodland encounters each day.
2. What is your favorite season, and why?
I was a child of winter, and now an adult that continues to love winter. Every October, I count the number of days until the first glorious snowfall. It also happens to be the healthiest of our seasons.
3. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Transparency, focused listening, a sense of humor, clear communication, heartfelt compassion and mutual respect.
4. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I am a cat whisperer.
5. If you could possess any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Superhuman strength. It is not easy being vertically challenged, so to be able to move any obstacle in my way, would be awesome.
6. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My father, of blessed memory: Magazine correspondent, playwright, abstract artist and jazz musician, but most important, our neighborhood’s organizer. He took me along to purchase items for those who had experienced a house fire, illness or death in their family, and often to visit those who had been treated unfairly. I am blessed to have had such a role model as a father for 25 years.
7. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat, and one album.
Oy! Book: “How Not to Die” by Dr. Michael Greger, 576 pages. Best book on nutrition ever written. Movie: “When Harry Met Sally.” For incurable romantics like me, the romantic comedies of the late Nora Ephron would keep me laughing and crying. To eat, tofu. An excellent form of plant-based protein. Album: Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III,” 2020.
8. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
I would serve a 5-course vegan dinner to: Mahatma Gandhi, Reb Nachman of Breslov and Mary Oliver.
9. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Permanent world peace and unrestricted freedom for all animals.
10. What is your favorite motto?
“May it be my custom to go outdoors each day among the trees and grasses, among all growing things, and there may I be alone and enter into prayer to talk with the one that I belong to.” — Reb Nachman of Breslov
