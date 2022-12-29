10 Questions with Nita Villarreal

Nita Villarreal

Nita Villarreal grew up in Stowe. She has come and gone through the years, but she always comes back. When asked, she snarks, “I come and go but it’s always in my heart, even if I don’t have a parking pass.” Besides being a stand-up comedienne (really), she owns her own head-hunting agency, is the mother to Rio, her incredibly gifted artist and humanitarian daughter, dog mom to the most magnificent yellow lab named Gibbs, a world-class hairstylist and best friend to so many.

1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.