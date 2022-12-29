10 Questions with Nita Villarreal

Nita Villarreal grew up in Stowe. She has come and gone through the years, but she always comes back. When asked, she snarks, “I come and go but it’s always in my heart, even if I don’t have a parking pass.” Besides being a stand-up comedienne (really), she owns her own head-hunting agency, is the mother to Rio, her incredibly gifted artist and humanitarian daughter, dog mom to the most magnificent yellow lab named Gibbs, a world-class hairstylist and best friend to so many.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
It used to feel like Cheers. Everybody knows your name.
2. What is your favorite season?
I’m uniquely suited to life in Vermont. Hot, cold, raining sideways — every day is perfection.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
Favorite: Work from home. Least favorite: surprise Zoom meetings.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Grace, loyalty and zero tolerance for littering.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I will not miss a typo. Ever.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
The power to heal. I know the planet would get overcrowded, but I don’t see how sick kids fit any grand plan.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My child. She has made me a better person.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “Double Bind,” by Chris Bohjalian. Movie, “The Replacements.” Keanu playing football. What’s not to love? One thing to eat: impossible, but Maplebrook burrata. I could eat that every day. Album: Prince, “Sign of the Times.” Brilliant.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Dinner parties are tough. You want the guests to have a good time, too. So, Keanu, Prince and John Madden. OK, only I will have fun, but I’ll have enough fun for everyone!
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
If we have a world ruler, then I’m hopeful that we’ve moved past our barbarian phase. I would decree all children spend summers outside. Lighting stuff on fire. Making forts. Getting dirty. My second decree would be that if you have a dog, you make sure that dog gets loads of exercise and playtime.
Bonus: Do you have a motto?
I do. It’s “choose happiness.” So far, so good.
