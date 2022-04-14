10 Questions with Marc Yakubosky

Originally from New Jersey, Marc Yakubosky has been a part of the Stowe performing arts scene for the last 25 years. He has appeared in numerous Stowe Theatre Guild productions as an actor, singer, director and conductor. He has also appeared as a soloist in Stowe’s annual “Messiah” sing-in and has appeared as a soloist with the Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra. In addition to his artistic endeavors Yakubosky spent 40-plus years in the automotive industry, retiring in 2018. He lives in Morrisville with his wife Luanne and their rescue dog Runway.
1. What is your favorite season?
Winter. I love to ski. That’s what originally brought me to Stowe.
2. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Integrity and a sense of humor.
3. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I love to cook and can serve up a mean chicken parm.
4. If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?
The ability to convince people that what we share is greater and far more important than our differences. Sharing common ground is much better that fighting over contested ground.
5. Who has been the biggest influence on your life and why?
The late Maestro Vincent La Selva of the New York Grand Opera Company. He took a chance on a young singer and helped shape me into the performer I became. I made my solo company debut at 22, which is unheard of in the professional opera world.
6. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album, what are they?
Book: “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand. Movie: “The Shawshank Redemption.” To eat: pepperoni pizza. Album: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
7. You’re having a dinner party. What three people alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Tom Brady.
8. What is your favorite vacation spot?
I’m very partial to Midcoast Maine. We’ve yet to find a lobster pound we didn’t love.
9. Do you have a favorite professional sports team?
New York Giants. I grew up in North Jersey and for years lived almost within walking distance of Giants Stadium. I had season tickets to their first two championship seasons. After moving to Vermont, I kind of adopted the Patriots, but truth be told, during the two Giants and Pats Super Bowls I was pulling for the Giants.
10. If you were ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
The end to all wars and the inclusion of the arts and music in all school curriculums.
Do you have a favorite motto?
Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.
