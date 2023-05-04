10 Questions with Lou, the bear

Lou is about a 3-year-old bear who lives in the lower village of Stowe. He’s a peaceful and shy bear with a great sense of humor. His interests include gourmet dumpster diving — it’s like the Food Network’s “Chopped” for bears — climbing trees, napping and trying to avoid people. We caught up with Lou just yesterday and had a chance to ask a few questions.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
The mostly unspoiled landscape and abundant trash dumpsters.
2. What is your favorite season?
I’m going to go with summer. You can’t beat the lush vegetation for snacking and the tourist watching is outstanding.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
My favorite is having the winters off. I’d say my least favorite is when people are not respectful of my habitat.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Loyalty and a great sense of humor. It doesn’t hurt if they’re also a foodie.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can make people “ooh and ahh” while they are terrified. It’s pretty special.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
I would choose to fly. Have you ever tried to shimmy up a 50-foot tree?
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
I have to say my kids. They bring me joy every day and I love to watch them grow.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” Dale Carnegie. Movie: “Ted.” Food: Matterhorn sushi. Album: “Strangers in The Night,” Frank Sinatra.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three animals, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
I’m going with Pooh, Blades the Bruin and my Uncle Tom.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Unlock all the dumpsters and spread knowledge about being Bear Aware.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
“Into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.”
