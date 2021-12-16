10 Questions with Leigh Elaine Nelson

Leigh is from Wilmington, Mass., but has lived in the Stowe area since 1996 — the days of the $300 college Big Pass to Sugarbush and Stowe. She has been a registered nurse for 22 years at University of Vermont Medical Center and is newly engaged to her longtime sweetheart, Tyler Martin. The two have a pair of adorable poodles named Mario and Baxter. She is a dedicated aunt, a snowboarder trying to fall back in love with the sport after two years of work-related injuries, a lover of great music and a delightful addition to many fundraisers and social events.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I haven’t worked in Stowe since the Cactus Cafe closed. I also used to work at Charlie B’s and the Shed. What I love most about those food and beverage jobs is the deep friendships you form working in the trenches.
2. What is your favorite season?
Tough one, being a New England girl, but I guess I have to say fall.
3. What is it about your job that you like the most? The least?
Working as a nurse is challenging and rewarding. The best times are the moments you feel like you’ve made a difference. I’d say the thing I like least about being a nurse is the physical injuries I’ve sustained.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Respect, trust and laughter.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
Hmmm, talent. I’m pretty sure I don’t have any.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
My superpower would be to teach acceptance in all its forms.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
I’ve had many different people influence my life, primarily people who have believed in me, and that I could succeed if I strived for better.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Album: Pink Floyd “Delicate Sound of Thunder”; food: obviously pizza; book: Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; movie: I really don’t know.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Lenny Kravitz, Will Farrell and Jon Stewart
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
I’d decree true separation of church and state. And insist that all people travel and experience other cultures.
Bonus, what’s your motto?
Either peace or war, which is the motto of Scottish Gunn clan.
