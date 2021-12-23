10 Questions with Kelley Ruane

Kelley Ruane is originally from Cohasset, Mass., and moved to Stowe in 1996 with her husband, Dan, for what was supposed to have been their “one more ski season” before figuring out their real jobs. The two have now been married for 14 years and have three adventurous boys — ages 12, 10 and 2. When she’s not playing referee, Kelley is a real estate agent with Mink Realty, as well as a property manager with Green Mountain Management.
1. What is your favorite part about working in the Stowe area?
I like working in Stowe because it’s seasonal and every season brings a different type of energy.
2. What is your favorite season?
Summer. Fall is a close runner-up.
3. What is it about your job that you like the most? The least?
I really enjoy helping people find a home, whether it be to purchase or to rent. It’s such a personal thing and I truly enjoy being a part of the process. Least? Working when most people are on vacation can be a tough thing to balance. Also, as the town has grown, the shoulder seasons keep getting smaller and smaller.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
A sense of humor.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I am a pretty good horseback rider.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be and, why?
Telekinesis. Move things with my mind. That way I could clean my house and do laundry from the couch.
7. Who had been the biggest influence on your life and why?
My mother has shown me by example how to love unconditionally, both as a wife and a mother.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What are they?
Book: “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diane Gabaldon; movie: “Good Will Hunting”; food: cheese; and album, “Moondance” by Van Morrison.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary would you invite?
This is so hard! I don’t really have a desire to have famous people to dinner, so I would choose friends from all different parts of my life. One from high school, one from college and one from Stowe. This past year has definitely made me appreciate quality time with my friends.
10. If you were ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
I would hate this job, but if I had to, I would say to be kind to others and to get outside as much as you can.
