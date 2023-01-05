10 Questions with Kate Carter

Kate Carter lives in Waterbury Center with her two border collies (Ben, 12 and Reno, 5). She is an exceptional photographer, specializing in photographing for real estate agents, builders, interior designers and Vrbo owners. She is the author of “Wildflowers of Vermont,” “Shrub & Vines of Vermont” and “Wildflowers of Cape Cod,” Her writing and photography can also be found in the Stowe Guide & Magazine.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I don’t always work in Stowe, but when I do, I love that I don’t have to drive very far. I always get excited about photographing a home in my own neighborhood. Yay, I’ll be done in time to walk my dogs.
2. What is your favorite season?
Spring. It’s a time of birth and new life. Mother Nature wakes up with the promise of warmer weather, greenery and outdoor living.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
Photography: Seeing fabulous architecture, photographing it and seeing it again when the photos have been edited. I don’t like walking into a house that’s not ready to be photographed, but I make it work. Writing: Meeting interesting people and hearing their stories. I don’t like hearing about a mistake I made when I wrote about them. I’d much prefer to hear about what I got right.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Most important is honesty, a very close second is humor and then comes the ability to be present and listen, which falls hand-in-hand with kindness.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
Hmmm, let’s see, I can sew. I even have a sewing machine.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?
Removing evil from human nature, because we could all live safer, happier lives, whoever we are, without evil.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life and why?
My parents. They raised me. My father insisted that my siblings and I know how to jump start a car battery and change a tire before we were allowed to drive. He was also handy and could fix almost anything and as a result I own a fully stocked toolbox, including a Black & Decker power drill, circa 1960, and a complete set of drill bits, along with the twisty thingy used to change the bits. My mother passed on my interest in grammar and made sure I knew when to use I and me.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
A case of avocados. Is a case of avocados considered one thing? For a book I’d be tempted to bring the O.E.D., but it would be too heavy, so I’d go with “Learn to Speak Italian in Several Months.” For a movie, definitely not “The Sound of Music.” I’d need something funny, such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Is a series considered one movie? For an album, I’d take the Beatles “White Album,” but it has two vinyls. Is that OK? Why didn’t you ask what I’d bring to drink?
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
I don’t think I’d invite any dead people. They probably wouldn’t come. But on the outside chance she’d accept my invite, definitely Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I don’t have any imaginary friends, never have. So that leaves the living. How about George Clooney and Michelle Obama?
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two or three things would you do by decree?
Get rid of Twitter. Get rid of anyone who spewed a bunch of bull they read on Twitter. Defund the NRA.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
I have several: Walk your talk. Ski well, look better. An apple a day, no need to pray.
