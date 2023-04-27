10 Questions with Josh Townsend

Josh Townsend has been in the Stowe area since 2000. For a long time he did the circuit as an avid ski bum by day and a (crowd favorite) front-of-the-house server in many establishments at night. For the past eight years, Towns-end has been curating his dream of owning a custom woodworking company. If you haven’t had the pleasure, check out his work at schwacustomwoodworking.com.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
The people, always the people. Stowe has always impressed me with its ability to generate commerce and with that, amazing events.
2. What is your favorite season?
Basil. I kid. I have always loved Vermont winters. However, being a homesteader and running my business as a sole proprietor, summer has really grown on me.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
My favorite thing, most definitely, is working with my clients and making their visions a reality. Not just the satisfaction, but the process. Least favorite thing is the stresses of running a business. I would work for free if I could.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
Some people know I play guitar and sing, but most do not. I am pretty private with that, it’s kind of something I do for just me.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Well, being omnipotent would be cool. However, I would settle for the ability to fly.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
Honestly, I could never choose between my parents; I am so wonderfully influenced by both. My dad is my hero. My mom is so inspirational and the most creative soul I know.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
I’m not bringing a book. I want to enjoy my vacation. I kid again. Maybe the longest John Grisham novel I could find. I guess if I had to pick a movie, maybe “The Princess Bride.” Now the food choices are based off my favorite, not survival. Perhaps raw oysters followed by duck à l’orange with Brussels sprouts and roasted potatoes. Album? It’s a coin toss between Black Sabbath “Vol. 4” and “Woodstock” soundtrack.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Would have to be Jerry Garcia, Tom Petty and Willie Nelson. That would be a hell of a party!
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
So many kinds of people, different faiths, different beliefs, different everything. That is what makes the world turn. I guess my first decree would be to respect your fellow human. The second would be to do something kind for at least one person every day.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
In a world where you can be anything, be kind.
