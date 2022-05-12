10 Questions with Jon Palombi

Jon Palombi came to the area from Boulder, Colo., in 1982. You probably recognize him as the longtime night manager at Mac’s Market, or from his long-time presence as a talented jeweler for several local area shops, including what was his own for a decade — The Crystal Hollow on Stowe’s Main Street. He lives his life by the “Four M’s”: music, minerals, meditation and martial arts. He has been training in one form or another of martial arts since 1970. Other interests include hiking, snowshoeing, gardening, bamboo flutes and his 18-year-old rescue pup named Travis. He describes himself as “perpetually tardy and, though well meaning, often times flaky and way too intense.” It bears mentioning that astrologically, his sun, Venus, Jupiter and Neptune are all in Scorpio, a rarity as uncommon as the man himself.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
Meeting nice folks from all over the country and even the world. Plus, the local community is like family after 40-plus years in this neck of the woods.
2. What is your favorite season?
I’d have to say that it’s a toss-up between springtime and autumn.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
I have been blessed to work with a lot of great folks and am grateful for the friendships.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Loyalty above all else and need I mention being fun to hang out with? Also, it’s key to have thoughtful friends. Any damn fool can be there for the party, but real friends are there when things go south.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
Most folks either know me as a jeweler or that guy from Mac’s Market but I actually went to art school in Boston, where I was a double major in painting and sculpture. But what brought me from Boulder to Vermont was music. I play percussion, guitar and a vast array of flutes from across the globe. I moved here to join a fusion band called The Seventh Voyage.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Frankly, I’d settle for a better sense of humor and much thicker skin. My kryptonite is acute sensitivity with tinge of paranoia.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
There’s no question about it, it’s my maternal grandmother. Florence was both the guiding star and the rock that immovably held steady through any storm. David and I considered her the living embodiment of love and still do.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Now that’s quite a tough one. Book: “Tao Te Ching”; movie: “The Lord of The Rings” trilogy boxed set. Food: pad kee mao with tom yum soup and fresh summer rolls. Album: “Kinda Blue,” Miles Davis Quintet.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Socrates or Albert Einstein? Leonardo Da Vinci or Alex Grey? John Lennon or Bob Marley? OK, so just three? I’ll go with Nikola Tesla, Groucho Marx and Stevie Wonder.
10. You’re ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
First thing, war would be abolished for the foreseeable future as the crime against humanity that it is. Second decree, social and economic stratification would become largely an historical travesty to be frowned upon.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
To quote the much-loved comedian Curly Howard of The Three Stooges, “I resemble that remark.”
