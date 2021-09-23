10 Questions with Jill Anne

(Editor’s note: Jill Anne is bringing back 10 Questions, so it’s only fitting that she gets to go first!)
Jill Anne spent her early childhood in Reading, and her formidable years in North Andover, Mass. She moved to Stowe for the “Winter of 1997” to snowboard, fell in love with the town and stayed. She has been a Jill of all trades as bartender, restaurant manager, private chef and snowboard coach. She received her real estate license in 2000 and is an agent with Four Seasons Sotheby’s on the Mountain Road in Stowe. Jill is the proud mother of Brady, her 7-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. She has aspirations of being a standup comedian and author.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
Vermont is a very magical place. Most people are here for happy reasons (celebrations, vacations, recreation) which usually makes my jobs in real estate and hospitality a smidge easier than in the real world.
2. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
Favorite: helping people realize a dream. Least: greed.
3. What is your favorite season, and why?
Fall. More specifically late fall when all of the leaves and tourists are gone, when the smells are of bonfires and almost snow, and the energy is calm and nostalgic.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Sense of humor, adventurous spirit and intelligence.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I sometimes know people’s birthday just by talking to and observing them.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
I’d like be able to fly because I imagine it wouldn’t hurt as much as sitting.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
Bob DiGiulio was a father figure to me at a very young age. He was always kind, thoughtful and comforting to seemingly everybody. I saw him go through inexplicable grief and loss and come out on the other side of it helping and teaching others, spreading love and hope to every life he touched.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book, “The Daily Stoic,” Ryan Holiday; movie, “Good Will Hunting”; food, Piecasso cheese pizza; and album, (hardest question ever) “The Wall,” Pink Floyd. (Runners up: “Aenima” by Tool and some kind of a yacht rock compilation.)
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Henry Rollins, Maynard James Keenan and Robin Williams.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Tax the rich and feed the hungry.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
“It costs nothing to be kind.”
