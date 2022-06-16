10 Questions with Jessica Swartley

Jessica Swartley is spa director at The Spa at Spruce Peak. She’s lived in The Stowe area for almost 20 years. She’s originally from Pennsylvania and the land of all things pickled. Jess enjoys mountain biking and going to the spa, and is a motocross pit mom.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I love the peaceful community we all live in and how we get to share it with others.
2. What is your favorite season?
I love that we have so many seasons and I love each one. Just when you think you’ve had enough another one comes along.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
I am so grateful to have an amazing team and be in such a beautiful space on the mountain. It’s hard for me to find my least favorite thing as I’m a glass is half full kind of person, but I guess currently my least favorite thing as someone who manages a business is the lack of supplies from suppliers.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
The most important quality to me would be being genuine. If someone is a true friend, they will show up in their own way. Everyone celebrates, grieves, socializes differently.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can twirl a baton. And some of you have seen me blow fire.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Healing. So much hurt, pain and sickness. I would love to help those in need.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
This is tough. There are so many. Of course, my mom and grams. The women in my life have molded me. As an adult, Maggy Dunphy. She’s not only my mentor in the spa world but like a big sister or aunt. I’m so grateful for them all.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
This is a hard question as I’m so eclectic. For food, I would say salad, 100 percent, as I eat it with or as almost every meal. The movie would be the first one I would grab so it would be a surprise, which I would chuckle about for the duration of the time. The book should be educational because when else would I have time to learn something new. Maybe a language book or how to keep bees.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
I would hands down have a dinner party with my grams, grandpa and my brother. My brother and I would love to talk with them now as adults and ask all the questions. We miss them terribly. If I could have a bonus person, I would chat with Eleanor Roosevelt. I love history and she was such an amazing human.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Kindness needs to be at the forefront of all decisions.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
Be kind.
Reach Jill Anne at @real.estate.annejill, jill.anne@fourseasonssir.com.
