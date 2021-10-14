10 Questions with Jen Hubbard Danahy

Jen Hubbard Danahy moved to Stowe in 2009. She got to know the community through stints at local restaurants Frida’s Taqueria + Grill and Piecasso, and also through her artwork. Her oil paintings of landscapes and portraits have hung in numerous venues in Stowe and Burlington. In 2013, she married her lifelong friend and loving husband, Tim. They adopted a rescue dog, Bootsy, and bought a house in Hyde Park the following year.
For a few years, she had a dream of renting a permanent venue to showcase her work along with home decor and gift items. 2020 was such a year of uncertainty, that by late last year she decided to take a risk and go for it.
The result, Moss Boutique, opened on Portland Street in downtown Morrisville earlier this year.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in the Stowe area?
I am really excited about the future of Morrisville. The community is growing quickly and I think we are going to see changes downtown that reflect that. When I had the idea to do a retail shop, I knew I wanted it to be in Morrisville. People who live outside of Stowe don’t have a ton of retail options, and I’m hoping to fulfill that need.
2. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
I don’t know yet! This is a big career change for me. I spent 25 years in the restaurant business and not a day working retail. I know that I love having a public-facing job, and I love building community. I’m really enjoying curating the shop. I’m adding a kid’s section, which has been fun. I’m kind of obsessed with all of it.
3. What is your favorite season, and why?
Summer. I cannot get enough hours of sunlight.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Good faith and optimism.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I sing duets with my dog while she squeaks her toy. We do a pretty good “After Hours” by the Velvet Underground.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Healing the sick.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My husband, Tim, who convinced me to move to Vermont 12 years ago.
No decision has changed my life more or for the better.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Who is making me do this? I refuse to go on this trip.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
I’m a big NPR nerd. I think Brooke Gladstone, Ira Glass and Peter Sagal would probably be a fun time.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Universal health care and a universal literacy program.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
“Just like riding a bicycle, forward motion creates balance.”
