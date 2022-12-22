10 Questions with Janet Martinez

Janet Martinez was born in Columbia. She went to the New England Culinary Institute to become a classically trained pastry chef and spent some time working in Belgium, France and Boston before moving to Stowe in 1994. Janet is a mother to two beautiful and talented daughters, Anna and Sofia, two sweet and sassy pups, Petunia and Moose, and to countless other patrons-turned-family members over the years. Janet has been the owner of Burt’s Irish Pub since 2003. She pours the perfect Guinness and puts her everything into cooking an outstanding Sunday brunch every week. Janet is a hardworking and selfless lady and always goes the extra mile to take great care of everybody who walks in the door, making each person feel welcomed and cared for.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
My favorite thing about Stowe is the little family of locals that come together at Burt’s.
2. What is your favorite season?
I was born in Colombia: Bring on summer and make it hot!
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
I love meeting new people and helping them find new places and to remember all the places that used to be a part of Stowe, which often leads to missing all the places and people we have lost.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Again, I’m Colombian, so loyalty. We don’t forget or forgive well.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I sing. There are three albums out there that I am on.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
My superpower would be the ability to remove all pain. I don’t think anything has value when you live with chronic pain.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
A psychologist who told me I could not have survived my life to the point I went looking for help. I celebrate every birthday and don’t care that I am 56. I am still here.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “A Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel Garcia Màrquez; movie: “Last Holiday,” which makes me think of my daughters; food, Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia; and album, “Walking Under Ladders,” by Joan Armatrading.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My grandmother, because I miss her; Steven King, because I have questions; and Rose Levy, a baker I respect.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Free education and free health care.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
Unaccompanied children will be sold.
