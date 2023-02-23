10 Questions with Haley Thomas

Hayley Thomas is originally from Wells River, Vermont and moved to Stowe in 2015. She is an owner relations manager at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. She has a springer spaniel named Jessie James and a cat named Sir David Grisman. When she is not working, she enjoys going to shows, reading and being in the water in the summer.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
The diversity of the people I get to work with. Vermont is not exactly known for its diversity, but I have the privilege of working with people from all over the world. Stowe is a pretty great place that way.
2. What is your favorite season?
Any season I don’t have to plan my trips by avoiding making left turns. I kid, summer.
3. What are your favorite and least-favorite things about your job?
Favorite: meeting new people from around the world. Least-favorite: The shuttle.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Honesty and loyalty, with a large side of dark humor.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
The ability to project empathy and kindness. Because people are seriously lacking those qualities these days.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My middle school teacher, Chris Sousa. He came into my life at a time when my family was really struggling and went above and beyond to help by keeping me in school, focused and by encouraging my interests. Mr. Sousa introduced me to “Animal Farm” and that alone changed my life. I can’t thank him enough for all of his help and kindness.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “Hocus Pocus” by Kurt Vonnegut. Movie: Empire Records. Food: Nachos. Album: Portishead, Dummy
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My cousin Ryan 1.22.81 -1.2.09, Vermin Supreme and Betty White
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Healthcare, food and water as human rights. Not just things reserved for the privileged. Love is love.
