10 Questions with Gordon Hay

Gordon Hay, originally from Bridgetown, Maine, is a long time Stowe-ite. He started coming to town around the age of 18. He has spent time in Jackson Hole, Steamboat, New Zealand and all over the high seas and steep mountains of the world sailing and skiing. Gordon is an entrepreneur and biomechanical visionary. His company aline.com, which makes “the world’s most advanced insole, providing alignment, comfort and balance,” changes lives for the better every day. He lives in the village with his lovely partner Tracy and their dog, Mojo.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in the Stowe area?
This town is the perfect trifecta of fun. Part human, part sport and part nature.
2. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
My world is all about helping people live longer, extending their active lives and amplifying their lives through activity. My favorite part is helping people find the avenues to change their life and to play actively longer in life. To make an impact. Least favorite part is watching paint dry. As an inventor and creative visionary, I have been gifted the ability to see the cures to the curses of things that are biomechanics. I try to take the S out of curse. Competing with scales, marketing, hype and the power of huge companies is the least enjoyable.
3. What is your favorite season, and why?
Spring. I love everything about spring in New England. The birth of new life ... you can feel it in the air. A tulip in a snowbank, spring skiing in such a growth of newness. It’s a flourish of all new energy, which is everything to me.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
You’re lucky if at end of your life you have five true friends. A true friend is that person who, if you said you really needed them and they lived across the country, they would get to you within a day. To me, listening is love. When you know that the people in your circle are present. When you have absolute trust and certainty that they have your back, and likewise.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
As a kid, I could tread water with my elbows and hands out of the water longer than anybody. I think maybe it was an aspect that helped me stay tenacious throughout the hurdles of growing a company with global awareness, as well as many other aspects of my life.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
I’d like to be able to make anything vanish at any point. Small level pain and suffering, a fear, weapons of mass destruction, guns? All turned to flowers. Gone. Hate, greed, pollution? Gone.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My business partner Tony Robbins. Not his celebrity status, rather, Tony Robbins as a human and a friend. His inner circle and beautiful soul have been the most impactful on my life. Nobody works harder at helping others break through their inner core to have that love and connection with themselves. I am forever grateful to him for helping me find that within myself.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: my own book that I’m writing on the many aspects of helping people improve their lives. Movie: “Casablanca,” such a classic involving the tenacious aspect of love and life. Album: “Eat a Peach” by Gregg Allman or some form of meditation trance/background harmony. Food: fungi.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
A hippie, a futurist and a fashionista: Jerry Garcia, Elon Musk and Marilyn Monroe. Jimmy Fallon as the waiter.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
I would develop a very balanced board for good. To lead means to inspire. I would inspire others to do good and reward creativity as well as all aspects of bringing forward all things good. I would eliminate all things that are a force for bad. No more weapons of mass destruction and I would abolish evil. Go forth and sparkle.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
The most important thing is the most important thing.
