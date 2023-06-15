10 Questions with Dave Lyons

Dave Lyons moved to Stowe twelve years ago from Ridgefield, Connecticut. He is a rabid New York Jets and Yankees fan, but everybody still loves him. As a favorite local bartender, Dave can make you laugh so hard with his bone-dry sense of humor that you spit out the drink that he just poured you. In addition to being an outstanding human, his interests include playing golf, snowboarding, poker, paintball and spending time with his tight knit group of friends.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I love my co-workers; my bosses take care of me, and I meet new people every day.
2. What is your favorite season?
Fall. It is busy, gorgeous outside and I get to watch people lose their survival instincts by standing in the middle of the road.
3. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
4. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can spot a Tinder date from across the room.
5. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
The ability to time travel.
6. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My father. He is the hardest working man I have ever known, and he makes a mean steak (bad burgers, though).
7. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein
Food: Ritz crackers and lamb chops
Album: “Ready to Die” by Notorious B.I.G.
8. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Derek Jeter, John Daly and Norm McDonald
9. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Legalize gambling and free health care.
10. Do you have a favorite motto?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.