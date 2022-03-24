10 Questions with Dave Branch

Dave Branch lives in Stowe with his beautiful wife Joanna, their three amazing children and a rescue mutt named Pebble. He moved to Stowe in 1995 and quickly became a well-known and friendly face in the food and beverage scene. Branch has a knack for entertaining and was the mastermind and coordinator of some rather legendary parties, including the Prohibition parties in the Notch and the (hard-to-top) Lamb Parade. Dave has always been a snow sports enthusiast, a dedicated family man and a well-celebrated friend to many.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
Meeting new people.
2. What is your favorite season?
I like both mud and stick seasons the most because they allow time for family and friends.
3. What was your favorite job in Stowe?
The Shed Restaurant. It was basically my living room and the place where I met most of my Stowe friends, as well as my wife.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Openness, honesty and a sense of adventure.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can gift wrap almost any shaped item.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
To be able to read, write, speak and understand all languages so I could talk to anyone anywhere.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My parents. I think they raised me with great values that I hope to pass along to my kids.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “Kitchen Confidential” by Anthony Bourdain; movie, “Pulp Fiction”; food, curry; and music would be just about anything as I like all music.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
I can’t cook for just four people, so you’re all invited.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
I would decree that everybody live their lives like it was the last day on earth, then they would dare. We would all dare.
