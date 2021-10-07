10 Questions with Dan Rich

Dan Rich is an engineer for a nearby hotel resort. He moved to Stowe from Las Vegas in 1997. He has a beautiful 4-year-old half Dane, half Australian shepherd named Quinn. Some of Dan’s interests include snowboarding, kayaking, motorcycles and Stowe Cider.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in the Stowe area?
Working in the shadow of my favorite playground on the planet.
2. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
The favorite part of my job is facilitating solutions to whatever opportunity may be presented. I love figuring things out. The least favorite thing would have to be the entitlement of some that I have come across from time to time.
3. What is your favorite season, and why?
I love them all, but fall would take the prize. Fall reminds me of the fragility of things and keeps me humble. Something about the crisp air, the shorter days and the prospect of winter on my heels makes it special to me.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
I hold the term friends in high regard. Honesty, loyalty and integrity are a necessity component of friendship.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can and have built motorcycles from the ground up.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
You can learn a lot about somebody from this question. Without a doubt it would be mind reading for me. I don’t think I would need another power if I could do that.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
This is hard. I honestly have had very few people I would call an influence. However, in the spirit of answering the question I would have to say Phil Anselmo.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie and one album. What do you bring?
It’s a little adolescent but I’d have to say “A Wrinkle In Time” for the book. For a movie I’d have to say “Interstellar.” The album would be “Lateralus” by Tool.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Maynard James Keenan, Agnes Obel and Trent Reznor
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Fair and equitable taxation. Making renewable energy mandated and readily available to every single household
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
“Can’t pick up your crown, holding what’s holding you down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.