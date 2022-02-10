10 Questions with Colleen Atkinson

Chef Colleen Atkinson is a fifth-generation Vermonter from the Rutland and Killington area. She moved to Stowe in 2018. Colleen recently planned her own fabulous wedding to her husband, Adam, on Lake Willoughby. Together they have three cats — two Maine coons and an old lady calico. Through her years in Stowe, she has been a chef for a handful of local establishments. Recently, she took the plunge and started her own business, Wild Flour Bakehouse. (wildflour802.square.site).
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
The diversity of co-workers and guests. You literally get a little bit of every walk of life. Also, the comradery and tight-knit community of food and beverage workers.
2. What is your favorite season?
All seasons are amazing here, but fall is a truly magical time of year.
3. What is your favorite book, and why?
That’s so hard! So, here’s my current top three, in no particular order: “Bone” by Jeff Smith, “A Very Punchable Face” by Colin Jost, “Dessert Person” by Claire Saffitz.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
I’ll always appreciate honesty. It’s crucial to any relationship. Also, the ability to “pick up where we left off” without skipping a beat. I have a few friends and we will go months without seeing each other but when we do, it’s like we never left.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
This one is kind of random, but I’m a really good bowler. Growing up I bowled in a few leagues and even went to a bowling summer-camp-type of thing. I have thrown seven perfect games in my life, and at one point was the top of my age and gender group for the state.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Honestly if I had the ability to be invisible, that would be pretty neat. I would definitely be pulling lots of pranks!
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My late father is by far the biggest influence I’ve had in my life. I grew up under his feet in the kitchen and he taught me so much.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “Bone” by Jeff Smith. Movie: “Mean Girls.” To eat: A No. 7 from Gills in Rutland. Album: “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Anthony Bourdain, Betty White and Robin Williams.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Four-day work-week. Maternal and paternal leave for everyone.
Reach Jill Anne at @real.estate.annejill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.