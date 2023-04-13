10 Questions with Brenna Galdenzi

Brenna Galdenzi has lived in Stowe since 2010 and is president and co-founder of Protect Our Wildlife, an all-volunteer Vermont nonprofit that seeks to make Vermont a more humane place for wildlife.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
I can take periodic breaks throughout the day and clear my head on the Quiet Path.
2. What is your favorite season?
You can’t beat summer in Stowe.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
I’m grateful that my work is my passion. My favorite thing is educating children about the need to protect wildlife. My least favorite thing is continually seeing the tremendous cruelties inflicted on wildlife for recreation, tradition and so-called sport, including the use of leghold traps.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
A dark sense of humor and not taking themselves too seriously.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can sing a mean Fiona Apple at karaoke.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Ridding our oceans of plastic because by 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than there are fish (by weight).
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
My husband has supported me on this crazy ride and gives me the strength to continue.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “The Power of Now.” Movie: I would choose all 11 seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” To eat: Single Pebble’s double garlic broccoli. I’ll be alone so no one can smell my breath. Album: “Motown’s Greatest Hits.”
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My grandfather passed away in 1995. He showed me what unconditional love means and he would be seated at the head of the table. Jane Goodall and Elie Wiesel would be my other two picks.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
For people to understand that animals have sentience, a will to live and a right to exist. Is that three things?
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
“We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” — Elie Wiesel
